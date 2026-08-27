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Isha Jajodia named Most Stylish Designer at Hindustan Times Most Stylish Awards 2026

Designer Isha Jajodia received the ‘Hindustan Times Most Stylish Designer’ for making lace and vintage romance the ultimate red-carpet statement

Published on: Aug 27, 2026, 16:02:18 IST
By HT Correspondent
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On August 2, designer Isha Jajodia received the ‘Hindustan Times Most Stylish Designer’ for making lace and vintage romance the ultimate red-carpet statement in the Capital.

Designer Isha Jajodia received the ‘Hindustan Times Most Stylish Designer from designers Payal Jain and Pawan Sachdevaa (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)
Designer Isha Jajodia received the ‘Hindustan Times Most Stylish Designer from designers Payal Jain and Pawan Sachdevaa (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

Earlier, she showcased her latest collection, Softly, Strong, at Hyundai India Couture Week 2026 at Taj Palace, New Delhi.

Marking her brand ROSEROOM’s fourth consecutive presentation at ICW, the runway balanced vintage romance with modern structure.

Known for centered lace craft, Jajodia elevated her signature style by introducing hand-moulded clay, transforming delicate textiles into wearable, sculptural art.

Rural artisans handcrafted the collection’s core corsetry, which featured sheer layering and 3D floral motifs designed to merge strength with fluid femininity.

"This collection is about the woman who wears it," Jajodia shared."

Adding further she said, "She has lived enough to know that softness is never weakness, that grace can be powerful, and that vulnerability and resilience can exist in the same breath."

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Home/Htcity/Htcity Showstoppers/Isha Jajodia Named Most Stylish Designer At Hindustan Times Most Stylish Awards 2026
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