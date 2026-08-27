Isha Jajodia named Most Stylish Designer at Hindustan Times Most Stylish Awards 2026

Earlier, she showcased her latest collection, Softly, Strong, at Hyundai India Couture Week 2026 at Taj Palace, New Delhi.

On August 2, designer Isha Jajodia received the ‘Hindustan Times Most Stylish Designer’ for making lace and vintage romance the ultimate red-carpet statement in the Capital.

Rural artisans handcrafted the collection’s core corsetry, which featured sheer layering and 3D floral motifs designed to merge strength with fluid femininity.

Known for centered lace craft, Jajodia elevated her signature style by introducing hand-moulded clay, transforming delicate textiles into wearable, sculptural art.

"This collection is about the woman who wears it," Jajodia shared."

Adding further she said, "She has lived enough to know that softness is never weakness, that grace can be powerful, and that vulnerability and resilience can exist in the same breath."