Italian fashion takes three distinct forms at Lakmē Fashion Week

Italian craftsmanship took three distinct forms at the Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI on October 17 in Delhi, as Avant Toi, LeoDean, and UnbreakIT presented their collections. (L-R) Moreno Vignolini, President of Confartigianato Moda ; Antonietta Baccanari, Trade Commissioner, Italian Trade Agency; Antonio Bartoli, Ambassador of Italy to India; and Sunil Sethi, FDCI Chairperson (HTCS)

Titled Eccellenza: The Artisans of Italian Style, the showcase was presented by the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) in collaboration with Confartigianato, FDCI, and Camera Showroom Milano.

Avant Toi opened with Traces of Memory by Giulia Marini and Fiorella Ghignone, the S/S 2027 collection inspired by ancient Mediterranean salt roads. Known for transforming cashmere and silk through salt dyeing and hand-painted treatments, the label featured basketry-inspired gauzes, raw-cut fabrics, and floral raffia embroidery. “It explores the beauty of imperfection through textures and materials shaped by Nature,” said Marni. Speaking about the presenting her collection India, she added, "It is wonderful to share our approach to materials, textures and creative expression with an audience that values its own craft traditions.”