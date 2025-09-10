Navya Nair fined in Australia: What can you carry while travelling abroad?

Actor Navya Nair was fined AUD 1,980 ( ₹1.14 lakh) at Melbourne Airport for carrying a jasmine gajra without declaring it to the Australian customs. Actor Navya Nair was fined AUD 1,980 ( ₹1.14 lakh) at Melbourne Airport for carrying a jasmine gajra without declaring it to the Australian customs.

This news surprised many Indian travellers who often pack flowers, homemade food, or spices without thinking twice. However, such everyday items can violate strict and sometimes unusual foreign regulations. Travel experts share some of the strangest bans and restrictions on everyday items around the world.

Australia: Flowers under fire Australia is infamous for its strict biosecurity and customs laws that restrict items such as fresh flowers, fruits, and soil. “They check if you have any seeds or whole foods like fruits that can be used for plantations. Because you can plant more flowers from a single flower, which can disrupt their ecosystem,” says Deepanshu Saini, a travel blogger.

New Zealand: No muddy shoes or soil New Zealand enforces strict border rules to protect its fragile ecosystem that ban homemade pickles, meat, seeds, and foreign soil. “These restrictions are designed to protect local ecosystems from invasive species or diseases,” notes Nishant Sharma of JustWravel, a travel agency. In fact, cricketers Sourav Ganguly and Harbhajan Singh were fined $400 ( ₹20,000) in 2002 for violating these biosecurity laws.

South Korea: Seasoning turns suspicious It may sound peculiar, but the popular American brand Trader Joe’s Everything But the Bagel seasoning has been seized from travellers many times at South Korean airports because it contains poppy seeds, an ingredient classified as a narcotic there. Foodies who enjoy travelling with their favourite ingredients may be caught off guard. Indians, in particular, should be cautious since poppy seeds are a common staple in many of their dishes.

Southeast Asia: The dilemma Many airlines ban strong-smelling foods like durian, native to Southeast Asia, from cabin bags and suitcases, especially if unwrapped. So, if you’re flying back to India with this pungent souvenir, make sure it’s properly sealed or be ready to leave it behind at the gate.

In Singapore, chewing gum can’t be sold or imported; only medical gums like nicotine are allowed. Carrying a few pieces is usually overlooked, but spitting gum in public can lead to hefty fines, shares trip coordinator Vansh Gaur.

United States: No toys in candy Kinder Surprise eggs, a childhood favourite worldwide, are banned in the US because food products cannot contain non-edible objects, as they could be a choking hazard for children.

Capri, Italy: No noisy footwear People are asked not to wear flip-flops or other noisy shoes on this island. The constant slapping sound annoys locals, especially with tourists crowding the narrow streets. “It’s more of a local rule and general practice than a strict law, but the idea is to keep the island calm and peaceful,” says Vansh.