Paris Olympics: Is applying makeup while playing sports the right thing to do?

Moderate physical exercise every day trains your mind and body, increasing blood flow and oxygen transport, leading to a healthier lifestyle. If you are someone who does not skip putting on makeup even while working out or sports, you might be dealing with skin damage on an everyday basis. Makeup is a form of self-expression for many people however it can lead to irreversible damage to the skin in the long term while working out. The combination of sweat and heat with makeup particles can trap impurities inside it, leading to clogged pores, acne, breakouts, and skin irritation. The ongoing Paris Olympics is seeing a lot of players applying makeup while playing a sport.

Physical exertion leads to increased oil production as well as sweat and dirt. All of this, in contact with makeup, can cause excessive sebum to build up on the skin. Dr Bhawuk Dhir, a dermatology consultant at PSRI Hospital, shares, “The friction caused by sweat and makeup rubbing against the skin can irritate and damage the skin's protective barrier. Further, there may be asbestos residue in certain talc-containing powders used for make-up. Hence, there may be significant risks associated with such products.”

Dr Monica Chahar, a dermatologist at Skin Decor, recommends not using any makeup products while exercising. “Skin is the largest organ of the body, which acts like a barrier. Makeup products like foundations can clog the pores and cause sebum to build up on the skin,” she shares.

Opting for minimal, water-based, and oil-free make-up products is a safer alternative to using regular makeup products. It is advised to go for products labelled “non-comedogenic” to minimise pore blockage or completely avoid all types of makeup products during intense workouts. Dr Meenu Malik, a Dermatology, Venerology, and Leprology Consultant at Aakash Hospital, shares insights on products suitable to use while working out. “A sunscreen, tinted moisturiser, or mineral talcum can be used in place of regular makeup products. These products should be applied to pigmented areas to camouflage them, not to the entire face,” she says.

Using heavy makeup products while working out regularly can lead to long-term damage to the skin. Dr Amit Bangia, Associate Director of Dermatology at Asian Hospital, mentions long-term effects such as scarring, skin irritation, increased size of the pores, an accelerated ageing process, fine lines, and wrinkles. “While working out, avoid rubbing the face vigorously with a towel. It is advised to dab gently with a fine towel and later cleanse it with a gentle face wash that is not too harsh on the skin,” he shares.

During a workout, the temperature of the body increases drastically, and it is advised to take frequent breaks in between and undergo thorough face cleansing to bring the body back to its normal temperature and reduce excessive sweating. Post-workout skincare is crucial to hydrating the skin after losing excessive amounts of water and salt. A good skincare routine can help restore the skin’s balance after intense exercise. “Clean your face with a gentle, oil-free cleanser to remove sweat, bacteria, and makeup residue. Follow with a lightweight moisturiser to hydrate the skin. Exfoliating once or twice a week can help prevent clogged pores,” shares Dr Bhawuk Dhir.

Applying sunscreen is also significant when heading out afterwards and sealing it with a light and mineral-based moisturiser.