How you should dress this summer, based on your favourite classic cocktail

Yes, your favourite cocktail has a lot to do with your taste buds — but if you really think about it, a drink you've been religiously nursing for years on end now, is basically part of your personality. Think wearing a green Alo set on your way to grab some matcha, but lets rev it up to your night time shenanigans. How you should dress this Summer based on your favourite cocktail(Photo: Best of Brisbane)

Margaritas or martinis

Think sheer dressing with popping neutral accents. Play heavy on the whites, but instead of making it crisp, go for softer hues. Play it up with casual satin details — may be a scarf, or even a head wrap. Introduce some texture with some stacked asymmetrical jewellery and you're good to go.

If margaritas or martinis are your drink(Photos: Pinterest)

Old fashioned or negronis

Take the tried and tested neutrals and add layered textures of darker hues on the same spectrum. Notice how the whisky or campari keeps catching the dim bar lighting through the ice blocks? That's the moody but luminescent vibe you'll want to go for. Don't shy away from the reds, but stick to the deeper end of the colour pool for this. For jewellery and accents, gold will work best.

If old fashioned or negronis are your drink(Photos: Pinterest)

Whisky sours or pina coladas

It's the summer of butter yellow, and if whisky sours or pina coladas are your thing, that is quite literally, the ONLY shade you need to focus on. If you're icky about dressing too bright, start with creamy hues and eventually move into true and blue yellow territory. White accents (but not too bright) will work best with these, though what will really make you stand out, is experimenting with texture. Frills, ruffles and asymmetrical hems are a great place to start.

If whisky sour or pina colada is your drink(Photos: Pinterest)

Manhattans, bloody marys or cosmopolitans

This is the OG red and pink territory. Manhattans, bloody marys and cosmopolitans are strong yet sugary drinks and that's the energy you're trying to channel. Don't shy away from the corny pinks — just use the silhouette to elevate them from kitschy to classy. Colour blocking and monchrome dressing, all the way up to a matching lip and heels is the vibe. It's bold, boisterous and brazen but reeks of confidence and cool girl energy.

If manhattan, bloody mary or cosmopolitan is your drink(Photos: Pinterest)

Strongly recommended garnish: Ample doses of your personal style.

So what's your pick of pretty poison?