 International Day of Happiness 2024: Is your social fitness in place? - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

International Day of Happiness 2024: Is your social fitness in place?

By Ismat Tahseen
Mar 20, 2024 11:20 AM IST

The term that describes how you build and nurture your social relationships, in an indicator of how happy you can be.

There's so much that continues to be written about what makes people happy. For some, it's spending time with their kids, a hug from a loved one, moments with pets, sitting down to watch a long-awaited movie, finally heading out on a vacation and so much more. Each person finds their own happy vibe and their own catalyst to making them smile. But while we strive to make ourselves happy, staying in that zone is just as important. On International Day of Happiness 2024, here's looking at how the network you build and sustain, helps you thrive. Take a look at ‘social fitness’ that describes this and how it can fit into your life…

HOW IT CAME ABOUT
The longest study ever conducted on human happiness by Harvard has thrown light on how a single element can make people thrive - good relationships! It found how this kept people healthier and happier. director Robert Waldinger, who co-wrote the book, ‘The Good Life and how to Live it’ with Marc Schulz, coined the term ‘social fitness' to describe this.

Forging and nurturing a bond with friends, acquaintances and colleagues brings about warmth and happiness(Shutterstock)
Forging and nurturing a bond with friends, acquaintances and colleagues brings about warmth and happiness(Shutterstock)

To explain it simply, once you establish a connection with someone, you need to put in effort to see it grow. It does run on autopilot. This exercise in helping connections build and thrive is a step towards social fitness. And it's as important as chasing physical fitness at a gym.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

SOCIAL CONNECTIONS OPEN A WINDOW INTO WELL-BEING
Social fitness encompasses a wide variety of things - from simply taking a walk with your pals to embarking on a trek with a travel group, a tea break with co-workers, a potluck dinner with relatives, socialising at the gym, visiting neighbours or grabbing coffee with the gang at your favourite café.

Social fitness covers a variety of activities that you can do (Shutterstock)
Social fitness covers a variety of activities that you can do (Shutterstock)

Each activity poses its own feel-good factor, offering a sense of the known that helps banish fears, stress, anxiety and physical fatigue. Whether you manage just one or multiple relationships, it all adds to the happiness quota in your universe.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / International Day of Happiness 2024: Is your social fitness in place?
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On