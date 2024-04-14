IPL craze brings big screens, offers and food fests

With Lucknow Super Giants playing on its home ground, restaurants, clubs, lounges and discs are putting their best foot forward to woo the cricket buffs. The setting up of giant LED screens, projection screens, a cricket-specific menu, special decor and offers on food and beverages is keeping the IPL lovers in the city all engaged. IPL match viewing at a restaurant in Lucknow

Curated menu

The team of chefs have curated a cricket-specific menu at Ramada Hotel and named it on the teams and cricketing jargon.

“We have divided our menu into four parts Howwazzat, Twister, Super Six and Powerplay. Our food and beverages head Satvir Singh with corporate executive chef Avinash Kumar naming dishes such as Helicopter Shot, Yorker, Full Toss, Free Hit, LSG Kumbh Galouti and Mahi Special Tandoori Chicken. A special decor and a dedicated area have been created as selfie point for cricket buffs besides our IPL viewing screens,” says hotel’s general manager Mukunda Choudhary.

Warming up

Mashup Cafe and Bar had dedicated zones at their food joint for group and corporate booking and hope as days pass by they will have a full house. “We have regular screening of all IPL matches and we are getting good crowd as the tournament is warming up. We have offers on cocktails and drinks, as people love to enjoy cricket matches over drinks and discussions,” says its general manager, Maqsood Alam.

Chef Nittin Mohan of Pack & Chew adds, “We are regularly projecting IPL matches at our giant screen. We are waiting to come up with offers next week, post festivities. Also, excitement will go up among cricketers as the local team continues to perform well and reach final rounds.”

Owner of Royal Sky and Lounge, Jatin Ahuja says cricket is and will always be the most favourite sport of the country.

“We know how much we all love the game and if unable to watch it live many wants to make the most of the screening happening in the city. At our joint, we regularly have screenings and offer 2+1 offers on drinks. Soon a special menu too is on cards,” he adds.

Clubs roll out the carpet

Oudh Gymkhana Club has set up a projector screen for its members. “Weekends are best with two matches and club events like tombola happening with IPL viewing on the backdrop at our lush green lawns. With coming days, especially after Ramzan and Navratri, we expect cricket lovers to turn up in big numbers,” says its honorary secretary Umesh Agarwal.

Live screening of IPL matches along with food festival and music mania for its members on every match day is the highlight at Lucknow Golf Club. “A large number of our members are attending and enjoying the live screening along with sumptuous regional delicacies of the teams playing the matches on that day during our IPL Special Food Festival,” says club honorary secretary Rajneesh Sethi.

Jugal Sachdeva of Club Momentz adds, “We are offering 2+1 drinks and beer bucket at a discounted price. Besides, we are giving 15% discounts on snacks at our poolside lawn where we have projector screen and at our Neoo Nighclub which has a big LED screen.”