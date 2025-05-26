Is there a secret sound in F1 engines? The internet can’t keep calm!

The internet’s latest obsession has just made a full-throttle entrance! On Friday (May 23rd), world-renowned DJ Armin van Buuren shared a video on Instagram that has everyone’s ears—and imaginations—in overdrive. In the clip, he’s seen listening intently to the roar of an F1 engine when he catches something unexpected: a sharp, almost-too-perfect sound buried within the rev. Armin claims it goes “Stiiiiiiing!” Yep, you read that right. Amid the high-octane growl, there’s a mysterious screech that sounds suspiciously like it's saying “Stiiiiiiing.” What started as a casual discovery has now exploded into a viral sensation, turning an ordinary Friday into a multitude of reactions. Jenson button, blondie Armin van Buuren explaining the sound of F1 engine.

This isn’t just any internet moment — it’s quickly turning into a buzzing trend across social media. Content creators and influencers are diving headfirst into the audio mystery. Our feeds are buzzing with videos of people cupping their ears, maxing out the volume, and squinting into the abyss of engine noise, trying to catch the elusive “Stiiiiiiing.”

Global F1 icons like former champion Jenson Button, enthusiasts such as SuperCar Blondie and Karun Chandhok, along with popular Indian content creators like Yuvraj Dua and Jatin Sapru, have joined the global frenzy—each sharing their own hilarious and curious reactions. Captions like “I can’t unhear ‘Stinggg’ now” and “F1 engines sound like Stinggg” are popping up everywhere. While some fans swear they hear it loud and clear, others insist it’s a total stretch. The comment sections? A chaotic mix of “This sound has me spiralling” and “I love the STINGGG!”

Meanwhile, Sejal Kumar was spotted at the Monaco Grand Prix, recording the engine revs in an attempt to capture the now-famous ‘Stiiiiiiing’ — proving that the buzz isn’t just online, it’s made its way to the track too.

So, what's the deal? Is it real? Is it just a huge phantom audio for our ears? Or has it existed for decades and no one truly noticed? A truly high-speed case of viral wizardry? Whatever it is, everyone's talking about it and constantly hearing it. And if this is some clever plan to get us all listening, then hats off! The world is listening in. What about you? Do you hear it too?