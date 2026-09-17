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1,400 words added to Merriam-Webster dictionary: Trash panda, looksmaxxing and superfood are some

Merriam-Webster has added 1,400 words and meanings to its lexicon, with internet culture making a strong showing. 

Published on: Sep 17, 2026, 18:18:22 IST
By HT Correspondent
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America’s oldest dictionary publisher, Merriam-Webster, has added 1,400 words and meanings to its lexicon, with internet culture making a strong showing. Among the new entries are glow-up, looksmaxxing, meme coin, vibe coding and crashout. “The new entries reflect words and meanings that have demonstrated widespread use over time, offering a window into the world today,” the publisher said.

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From bao to trash panda

Food gets its share too, with bao, cake pop and superfood making the cut. Then there’s trash panda, the affectionate slang term for a raccoon, and whack-a-mole, used for a problem that keeps resurfacing in a new form.

Dating, dread and false memories

Some additions capture very specific modern moods. Cuffing season refers to the colder months when single people seek a partner, while Sunday scaries describes that end-of-weekend anxiety. Mandela effect has also entered the dictionary for the phenomenon of groups sharing the same false memory.

Merriam-Webster is expected to announce its Word of the Year later this year. In 2025, it chose slop, after expanding the term to include low-quality digital content produced in large quantities using AI.

Other additions include

Rickroll: To prank someone into listening to Never Gonna Give You Up by English singer Rick Astley

Uncanny valley: The creepy feeling from seeing something artificial that almost appears real

Parasocial: A one-sided emotional connection

Vibe coding - Using an artificial intelligence system to generate computer code

Sunday scaries: The feeling of anxiety or sadness knowing that the weekend is ending

Crashout: A dramatic ending, loss or defeat, or emotional breakdown

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Home/Htcity/Leisure/1,400 Words Added To Merriam-Webster Dictionary: Trash Panda, Looksmaxxing And Superfood Are Some
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