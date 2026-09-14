Pierce Brosnan gets a James Bond moment at US Open final

Pierce Brosnan’s front-row appearance at the US Open men’s final match between Alexander Zverev and Ben Shelton in New York got a well-timed James Bond 007 twist. During the ESPN broadcast, cameras briefly showed the clock at 0:07 before smoothly panning to the actor, who has famously played the British secret agent code-named Agent 007 in four James Bond films. The moment went viral on social media. The official US Open account also shared the clip with the caption, “The camera panning from the clock at 0:07 to Pierce Brosnan. Absolute cinema.” Pierce Brosnan

Brosnan (73) portrayed the spy in GoldenEye (1995), Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), The World Is Not Enough (1999) and Die Another Day (2002).

Fans quickly caught the reference, with the clip going viral on X and drawing plenty of Bond-themed reactions. One user called it “Laser timing,” while another wrote, “That cut was smoother than the match point. Brosnan looked like he was waiting for the next Bond scene.” A third commented, “Here is an Old Man Bond waiting to happen.”

Pierce Brosnan’s reign as 007 was marked by unbelievable real-life drama long before he ever hit the screen. He was actually cast as James Bond in 1986, only for NBC to un-cancel his TV show Remington Steele to capitalise on the hype, forcing him to surrender the role for eight years. When he finally suited up for 1995's GoldenEye, MGM kept such a tight grip on his image that his contract legally banned him from wearing a black tuxedo in any non-Bond films. His era was defined by near-obsessive dedication: he accidentally broke co-star Famke Janssen's rib during GoldenEye’s brutal sauna fight at her insistence on realism, and he later took flying shrapnel to the face on the set of Tomorrow Never Dies, requiring eight stitches before jumping right back into the tuxedo.