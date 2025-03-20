Netizens are convinced RJ Mahvash's latest Insta post is about Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's divorce

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and influencer-choreographer Dhanashree Verma’s divorce proceedings have been making headlines, and a cryptic social media post by RJ Mahvash on March 19 has further fueled speculation. A cryptic Instagram post by RJ Mahvash on Wednesday has sent social media into a frenzy

RJ Mahvash took to Instagram to share a post that read, “Jhut, lalach, aur fareb se parey hain..khuda ka shukr ainey aaj bhi khade hain...” The post, which was later edited and references deceit, greed, and betrayal, immediately caught the attention of social media users. The speculation intensified when Yuzvendra liked the post almost instantly, leading fans to interpret it as a possible reaction to his personal situation.

Fans were quick to react to the cricketer’s engagement with the post, which has since amassed over 2.73 lakh likes. One user noted, “Chahal liked in 10 seconds.” Another quipped, “Chahal bhai neh auto like on kr rakha hai kya.” Some also linked the situation to his cricketing future, with one comment reading, “Chahal bhaiya ka IPL me comeback dekho ab.” Others eagerly anticipated further developments, with a fan writing, “Bas 20th March ka intezaar hai.”

This comes shortly after the leg-spinner made headlines for being spotted with RJ Mahvash at the Champions Trophy final in Dubai, earlier this month. The two were seen together in one of the premium stands at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Meanwhile, the legal proceedings surrounding Yuzvendra and Dhanashree’s divorce are moving forward. On Wednesday, the Bombay High Court instructed the Bandra Magistrate Court to expedite the case. The couple, who tied the knot in December 2020, reportedly began living separately in June 2022. After over two years of separation, they filed for divorce by mutual consent on February 5, 2025.

In their divorce settlement, Yuzvendra agreed to pay Dhanashree a total alimony of ₹4.75 crore. As part of this agreement, he has already paid Rs.2.37 crore. Initially, the family court denied their request to waive the mandatory six-month cooling-off period, citing partial compliance with the consent terms—specifically, the incomplete payment of the agreed alimony. However, considering Yuzvendra's professional commitments, particularly his participation in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), and the couple's extended period of separation, the Bombay High Court overturned this decision. The High Court waived the cooling-off period and directed the family court to finalise the divorce proceedings promptly.