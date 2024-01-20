Ram Mandir consecration: No stopping this buzz!

On January 22, a host of celebrities including films stars, performers, sportsperson are set to congregate at the pran pratistha ceremony to be held at Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya. Inside view of the Shri Ram Temple shared by the temple trust(Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra)

A source confirmed the participation of cricketer Virat Kohli with wife Anushka Sharma, actors Amitabh Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit and director Subhash Ghai, apart from Sonu Nigam, Shankar Mahadevan, Hema Malini, among others. Apart from the star-studded noon affair, there’s also a dinner planned for the attendees that has been organised by the trustees on the eve of the event. We also look at the performances, stay arrangements, prasad and online streaming arrangements of the ceremony.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Pre-event dinner

Organised by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, a dinner is being hosted by Bimlendra Mohan Pratap Singh (also a trustee) and his son Yatindra Mishra, from the royal family, at their Raj Sadan palace on the eve of ceremony (January 21).

The source informed about the confirmation of singers Sonu Nigam, Shankar Mahadevan and Malini Awasthi, actors Hema Malini, Kangana Ranaut, Sunil Lehri and athlete PT Usha. “Many from the royal families of different parts will be part of this dinner. The confirmation list is expected to be update late on Saturday,” tells a source. Director Madhur Bhandarkar, actor Anupam Kher and Sonu Nigam have also confirmed their visit.

“All VIPs will be reaching on January 21 itself as road entry has been banned and at airport the Prime Minister is landing. The fog factor also needs to be factored in. Singer Asha Bhonsle is also expected,” adds the source. Some celebs however are said to be arriving on Monday.

Ramlila streaming world-wide

The ongoing Ayodhya Ki Ramlila being performed in Ayodhya will conclude on Monday. Seen as Lord Ram is Rahull Bhuchar, Malini Awasthi as Shabri and Ved Sagar as Lakshman(Ayodhya Ki Ramlila)

The on-going Ayodhya Ki Ramlila, being performed in temple town in front of audience, is being telecasted on Doordarshan and is being streamed online since January 16. It stars actor Rahull Bhuchar (Shri Ram), Mamta Jain (Mata Sita), Malini Awasthi (Shabri), Vindu Dara Singh (Lord Shiva), Rakesh Bedi, Raza Murad, Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari to name. “Started in 2020, it is viewed in 157 countries. It is being directed by Shubham Malik and will conclude on Monday,” informs its founder Subhash ‘Bobby’ Malik.

Musical evening

Hema Malini performed at a Ramayana Ballet in Ayodhya(PTI)

The series of musical evenings are being held in Ayodhya. Folk singer Malini Awasthi, Sanskrit singer Madhvi Madhukar Jha, poet Sunil Jogi, poet Kumar Vishwas, writer Manoj Muntashir and actor-dance Hema Malini have already performed while Anup Jalota will perform today, on Sunday singer Kailash Kher will while on Monday Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari and Dinesh Lal Yadav Niruhuwa will gave their performance.

Tents to hotels

The celebrities descending to the Ayodhya will be staying at Hotel Krishna Palace, Royal Heritage and some in the luxury tent city. Some are also expected to stay at the Raj Sadan. Created by Shri Ram Mandir Teerth Kshetra Trust and Ayodhya Development Authority, the luxury tent city is equipped with all kinds of amenities including ACs, high-speed internet and CCTV cameras among others.

Prasad

The trust member has informed that gifts to the invitees would comprise two boxes, one containing motichoor laddoos as prasad and a sacred tulsi leaf, while the other would contain soil that was recovered during the digging of the Ram Janmabhoomi land. It also has water of holy Saryu river and religious books provided by Geeta Press. The trust has alerted devotees against fake websites claiming to offer prasad. “No vendor or agency has been appointed by the trust to distribute the prasad online,” said the member of the trust.

Live screening in cinemas!

If you wish to watch the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony live, PVR INOX Ltd is offering live screening of the inauguration tomorrow in over 160 cinemas across 70+ cities in India. The live screening of the ceremony will take place from 11am till 3pm. The tickets are priced at Rs100 and can be booked through their app .