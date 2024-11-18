Ranveer Singh lets his hair down at a Surat wedding; netizens say ‘isi vajah se ise Shaktimaan nahi banaya’

Since the last few months, one of the biggest debates on the internet has been whether Ranveer Singh should be cast as the lead star in the Shaktimaan film or not. While some fans celebrated the rumour of his casting in the movie adaptation of our favourite 90s superhero series, many agreed with OG Shaktimaan Mukesh Khanna who believes that Ranveer would be a misfit for the project. Well, last night the actor attended a wedding in Surat as a celebrity guest. As always, he made it a night to remember with his crazy energy. But it led netizens to once again begin the Shaktimaan discussion. Ranveer Singh attends a wedding in Surat as a celebrity guest

In one video, we witnessed Ranveer make a dynamic entry on stage, full of energy. He greeted the roaring audience before getting off stage and joining them. In another video, we see the actor interacting with his fans while running around the venue. Ranveer successfully left us in awe of his energy, making many fans gush over his stamina and passion. For instance, one social media user lauded him and wrote: “Entertainment hai ye admi - Full of high voltage energy🔥,” whereas another joked, “Guest Be like : Dulha gaya bhaad main hum to ranveer ko dekhne aaye hai😂😂😂.”

However, there were some internet users who blamed Ranveer’s energy and uninhibited behaviour for Mukesh rejecting him as the new Shaktimaan. One such netizen claimed, “Bass isi vajah se ise shaktiman nahi banaya gya 😂,” whereas another comment read: “Mukesh Khanna will be the happiest person today...issi liye to do ghante bithake rakha par shaktiman ka role nahi diya😂.” Agreeing, another social media user shared, “this is why no1 takes him seriously 😂,” while another troll wrote: “Begani shadi me Abdulla diwana😂.”

On the work front, Ranveer returned to the silver screen this Diwali with Singham Again. He reprised his beloved character of ACP Sangram Bhalerao from his 2018 action comedy Simmba, which was the third installment in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe.