Staying positive radiates on the skin: Sheena on her beauty routine

After carving a niche for herself in theatre and Tollywood, actor Sheena Chohan is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the upcoming film Sant Tukaram. She tells us, “I did deep research, spent time in the village where Avali Jijabai lived, and opened myself up to understanding her universe,” she says. Actor Sheena Chohan embraces her craft and self-care with the same passion. (HTBS)

And not just acting, Sheena has a similar philosophy towards self-care. What’s the secret to her fresh, luminous complexion, despite long hours under heavy makeup? It all boils down to the basics: “A healthy diet, regular exercise, and hydration keep my skin healthy. Doing martial arts and contemporary dance are also practises I have followed for years.”

Having made her acting debut in 2011, she reveals that she has picked up some beauty secrets along the way. “Icing my face before shoots refreshes my skin and reduces puffiness,” she tells us. But some of her most cherished bits of wisdom originate from her upbringing. “I’m a Sardarni from Chandigarh and grew upwatching grandmother’s natural skincare routine, like applying fresh malai for soft skin or sandalwood for deep cleansing,” Sheena adds.

Ask about her routine while on the go and she replies, “Cleansing, toning, and moisturising is something I never skip. I also supplement with essential vitamins, especially during intense shoots.” While she’s particular about her own routine, she believes that true beauty is more than skin-deep. “Staying positive and happy radiates naturally on the skin, too,” she shares.

On the work front, Sheena has an exciting year ahead. Apart from Sant Tukaram, she will be seen opposite actor-filmmaker JD Chakravarthy in the Telugu action-thriller Jatasya Maranam Dhruvam and is gearing up for the Hollywood sci-fi fantasy film Nomad, helmed by South African director Taron Lexton.