Terror in paradise and the toll on tourism: Pahalgam attack derails Kashmir’s tourism revival

The serenity of Kashmir’s Baisaran Valley, often called ‘mini Switzerland’ for its postcard-perfect views, was shattered on April 22, when a terror attack in Pahalgam claimed 26 lives. An Indian tourist departs after an attack in Pahalgam, about 90kms (55 miles) from Srinagar on April 23, 2025(Photo: AFP)

This latest act of violence strikes a brutal blow to the Valley’s delicate resurgence in tourism.

In response, the government has moved swiftly to ensure tourist safety.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu confirmed that four special flights — two to Delhi and two to Mumbai — were arranged from Srinagar, with additional flights on standby. Airlines have been directed to maintain standard fare levels to avoid price surges.

Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat acknowledged efforts to “incite separatism and terrorism” and assured that the ministry is working to “minimise the impact” on Jammu and Kashmir’s tourism.

Industry steps up: Empathy over earnings

The travel industry has also responded with rare unity and compassion. Cox & Kings announced a 100% refund and no-questions-asked rescheduling policy for all Kashmir bookings. “This is a moment that calls for compassion over commerce,” said Karan Agarwal, Director, Cox & Kings.

EaseMyTrip Chairman Nishant Pitti echoed similar sentiments, offering free change and cancellation waivers for bookings up to April 30. “We’re committed to supporting our customers during this time of uncertainty,” he said.

Cleartrip’s Chief Growth and Business Officer Manjari Singhal revealed that flight cancellations rose by 7x, while future bookings have dropped nearly 40%. “Our teams are standing by to help travellers navigate the crisis,” she said.

MakeMyTrip too confirmed it is offering full flexibility on bookings while its on-ground teams continue assisting affected tourists.

Tourists respond with sorrow, hesitation

Some recent visitors are now questioning whether they’ll return. NFT artist Jyotsna Dwivedi, 43, had been planning a trip to Gulmarg with her children. “Now, woh khwab reh gaya,” she said. Kanika Nagpal, 33, who visited Dal Lake and drove along the Mughal Road, described her trip as “magical.” But the attack has shaken her. “We felt safe then. Now, I’m scared to go back.”

Jyotsna further shares, “Incidents like this shatter the sense of safety we once felt in places we held dear. I’m not sure if I’ll ever be able to return. Kashmir will always have a special place in our hearts, but now, I don’t think I can plan another trip there with my children.”

Kanika says, “My husband Anirudh Mendiratta and I visited Kashmir and explored Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Baisaran Valley and Srinagar. Living the dream of being on a shikara on Dal Lake, sipping kahwa while watching the sunset, was truly magical. Kashmir is a piece of heaven, and we feel incredibly fortunate to have experienced its beauty. We even drove through the famous Mughal Road. It took years for the valley to establish a sense of safety for tourists, and during our visit, we felt exactly that, safe and untouched. However, the recent brutal act of terrorism has left me feeling scared and uncertain about going back.”

Locals urge tourists not to lose faith

“Most of the people have cancelled their trips and our work is already badly affected, but we would like to urge people to come. We are fighting for them, we are with them. Kashmir is heaven because of the love of these tourists,” says Asif, a shikara boat operator on Dal Lake.

Umaira, who co-founded the tour company Epic Voyage with her friend and proudly calls it a women-led venture, adds, “It’s been two years since we started, and tourists have been incredibly supportive. Starting this company was a dream come true. But this incident will change everything. Around 80% of the tourists who had planned to visit have cancelled, but 20% are still coming. They’re not afraid. Some even want to continue their journey and visit Pahalgam. They say, ‘This is our country. We won’t let terrorists win.’”

Fashion and tourism stakeholders speak out

Designer Varun Bahl, who showcased his collection for the first time in the Valley in 2023, says, “It took years to rebuild trust and encourage tourists to visit this beautiful place, and now that progress has been set back. The government must take strong and decisive action. As someone from Kashmir, it was incredibly meaningful to witness a fashion show take place here after 39 long years. This moment held deep sentimental value for me, especially because of my father. It’s truly painful to see something like this happen to one of the most beautiful places on Earth.”

AB Raheem Shah, who runs Zellar International Event in Baramulla district, adds, “This is extremely horrifying. The tragedy will haunt us mentally and economically. No tourist will feel comfortable coming to this place now—not just the tourism industry, but the entire region’s growth will suffer. I managed the production of Varun Bahl’s fashion show in Kashmir, the first ever of its kind. It was such a proud moment for us. But now, forget fashion shows — even small events feel unimaginable.”

It’s the peak season

The recent attack in Pahalgam has come at the worst possible time — right in the middle of Kashmir’s peak tourist season (April to October). It’s triggered a flood of cancellations, putting the region’s tourism earnings at serious risk.

“Pahalgam was entirely packed, entire Kashmir was packed at the time of the attack. There wasn’t a single hotel that had vacant rooms. Now, we are left with nothing, but we need to show that we will not back down,” Shameem Shah, president of the Travel Agents Federation of India (Jammu Kashmir chapter), told HT.

What the numbers say

According to reports, from January to early April 2025, over 5.24 lakh tourists visited Kashmir, with most being domestic travellers.

January: 1.51 lakh visitors

February: 1.47 lakh visitors

March (peak month): 1.76 lakh visitors

April 1–7: Nearly 50,000 tourists

Tourism is a major driver of Jammu and Kashmir’s economy. But now, with rising safety concerns, this recovery could be derailed.