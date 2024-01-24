close_game
A daily multivitamin may help slow cognitive aging and boost memory

Jan 24, 2024

After two years, a “modest” improvement was observed alongside boost in episodic memory.

According to a new research published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, taking a daily multivitamin can help with global cognition and episodic memory. Global cognition can be defined as the overall cognitive function, while episodic memory involves recalling past events.

A part of the COcoa Supplement and Multivitamin Outcomes Study (COSMOS), the research explored how and if cocoa flavanols or multivitamins can potentially reduce the chances of conditions like cognitive decline, heart disease, stroke, and cancer.

In the present study, which is the third in the series, a subset of 573 people where given in-clinic cognitive assessments while in the previous studies, they were tested via call and over the internet. After two years, a “modest” improvement was observed alongside boost in episodic memory. When the result from all the three studies were combined, strong evidence of betterment in global cognition and episodic memory was discovered.

