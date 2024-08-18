Addressing knee injuries early ensures longevity and mobility

The knee is one of the most commonly affected joints in sports injuries. It is also highly susceptible to trauma, especially in situations involving pedestrians and two-wheeler accidents. Even minor activities like twisting or simple walking can sometimes result in significant knee injuries. While many of these injuries are minor sprains that respond well to basic treatment, more severe cases often involve ligament and meniscal injuries, as well as fractures. PSRI Hospital, A multi specialty hospital

Ligaments are band-like tissues that connect the bones forming a joint. Their primary role is to stabilize the joint while allowing controlled movements. When ligaments are injured, they can cause abnormal movement and instability in the joint, which, if left untreated, can lead to arthritis.

The meniscus is a spongy structure located between the knee bones that provides cushioning and prevents excessive wear on the joint lining. This helps prolong the life of the joint. If a meniscal injury is not properly managed, it can result in early joint wear and eventual arthritis.

The anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) is one of the knee’s main stabilizers, preventing the leg bone from being pulled out of the joint. In developed countries, sports are the leading cause of ACL injuries, while in India, accidental injuries are more common. Traumatic injuries, particularly from accidents, tend to involve more force and cause greater damage.

Minor ligament sprains can often be treated non-surgically, but a complete ACL tear in an active individual typically requires surgical intervention. The same applies to meniscal injuries—while minor tears may heal without surgery, significant tears usually necessitate surgical repair.

When surgery is required, arthroscopy is often used. This minimally invasive technique involves using small instruments and tiny incisions. Advances in this field have made these procedures more efficient, often allowing for same-day discharge.

In the past, meniscal injuries were managed by removing the torn section. However, modern medical understanding emphasizes the importance of preserving the meniscus whenever possible. Meniscal repair is now the preferred approach, provided the patient seeks treatment on time. When performed correctly, meniscal repair offers excellent outcomes.

ACL reconstruction usually involves using tissue from the patient to create a graft that serves as a new ligament. One technique we specialize in is the “all-inside” ACL surgery, which is technically demanding but has significant advantages. It requires less tissue (using only one hamstring tendon instead of both), and by folding the graft multiple times, it increases in thickness and strength.

Post-operative rehabilitation and physiotherapy are essential parts of the recovery process. With the right care and treatment, most patients can expect to fully return to their physical activities. It is crucial to seek medical opinion at the earliest & discuss all available treatment options with a sports surgeon to determine the best approach for your condition.

Dr Gaurav Prakash Bhardwaj, Director - Sports Injury, Joint Preservation & Replacement Surgery, PSRI Hospital, Sheikh Sarai II, New Delhi

