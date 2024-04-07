As Mumbai prepares for a heatwave this summer, here's how you can stay safe

Summer is here and it has brought with it the summer heat many in Mumbai have been dreading. Sweat-soaked clothes, muggy weather along with humidity can make the heat in the city unbearable. Recently, the IMD issued a yellow alert and said that heatwave-like conditions will plague the city of dreams as temperatures touched 40-42 degrees Celsius in Marathwada and Vidarbha on Thursday. The IMD also reported that these temperatures are 3-4°C above normal. Kids try to beat the summer heat by taking a much needed dip in a pond (Unsplash)

The director of IMD Mumbai, Sunil Kamble said, "At present, we are expecting heatwave in Marathwada and Vidarbha whereas in Mumbai the temperature is not in the category of a heatwave." Kamble cautioned people to take precautions while going out, "you have to be hydrated and use goggles".

Dr Sudhir Gore, Head of Trauma and Emergency Services, Fortis Hospital Kalyan, shares, “While the human body can tolerate heat, extreme heat can be fatal if not treated on time. This holds true for those who are vulnerable, including children, older adults, and those suffering from medical conditions like stroke, heart ailments or respiratory issues.”

Extreme temperatures cause heat strokes, which is a condition where the body's temperature increases to more than 104F due to heat. The body can't regulate its temperature and therefore, can't cool down naturally.

The most common symptoms of heat stroke are confusion, headaches, nausea, and dizziness. Failure to treat such symptoms could result in loss of life, or lifelong disability.

How to prevent heat stroke?

If possible, societies and communities can keep matakas with clean drinking water for those in need, beggars, delivery persons, house help, etc.

Always carry a bottle of water whenever you leave the house. You can also carry fresh juices and glucose water

If you have to step out during peak heat hours, carry an umbrella or a cap

Avoid alcoholic, hot or sugary drinks. They may provide temporary relief, but they can worsen dehydration

If you step our in the afternoon sun, wear loose cotton clothes

Eat seasonal summer fruits as they are meant to help the body deal with the heat. Include mangoes, watermelons, cucumbers, and green leafy veggies in your diet. It will help keep your body hydrated and provide the necessary vitamins and minerals.

When you return home, have a tall glass of cooling drinks like lemonade, buttermilk or coconut water to rejuvenate your body and help it cool down from within

Take a bath twice daily to aid your body in cooling down. It is best to bathe with lukewarm water

Keep handy emergency contact numbers of doctors and civic authorities

In case you suffer from medical conditions, consult with your doctor and follow their advice to deal with the heat.

Got a heat stroke? Here's what to do

If you feel you may have got a heat stroke or see someone who seems like they are suffering from one, prioritise measures to prevent further discomfort. Relocate to a shaded and more relaxed environment. Ensuring proper circulation by lying down and elevating your legs. Remove any excess layers of clothes so that the sweat can dissipate and the body cools down faster. Hydrate with fluids to replenish lost moisture and apply a cool towel to the skin.