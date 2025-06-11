Audio journalling: A modern approach to mental clarity

Therapy’s gone digital and journalling is no exception. A new wellness trend — audio journalling — is gaining momentum. Instead of writing down thoughts and feelings, people are now recording themselves speaking into their phones, using their voice as a form of self-reflection and release. As mental health conversations become more mainstream, new therapeutic tools are emerging to make emotional processing more accessible(Photo: Adobe Stock)

So, what’s driving this shift from script to speech?

Changing with the times

As mental health conversations become more mainstream, new therapeutic tools are emerging to make emotional processing more accessible. “Audio journaling is simply speaking your thoughts aloud into a smartphone or a voice recorder — like a digital diary,” says clinical psychologist Dr Pulkit Sharma. While traditional journalling requires you to sit down and write, audio journalling is all about instant expression — raw, unfiltered, and spontaneous.

Why speech beats script

An increasing number of people are swapping out notebooks for voice memos. “Thoughts are often better expressed through speech. Writing can feel more formal and filtered,” explains Sharma, adding, “When you’re stressed or overwhelmed, writing may feel like a chore. Speaking, on the other hand, comes more naturally, making audio journalling more emotionally accessible.”

A welcome release

Priyanka Khandelwal, emotion wellness curator, believes that talking out your feelings — even if no one’s listening — can be just as healing as journalling. “When we’re overwhelmed, we often struggle to identify or articulate what we’re feeling. Verbalising emotions, simply saying them out loud, can be incredibly cathartic,” she says. Think of it as venting to a friend, minus the fear of being misunderstood or interrupted.

Mind(fulness) over matter

Beyond emotional release, audio journalling is also a mindfulness tool. “When people listen back to their recordings over time, they start noticing thought patterns they weren’t aware of,” says Sharma. This self-observation can lead to greater insight, emotional regulation, and a deeper understanding of one’s internal world.

Get talking with these apps

With its growing popularity, a wave of voice-based journalling apps have hit the market. AI-powered platforms like AudioDiary and Voice Diary are password-protected and allow users to tag entries, track emotional trends, and even receive insights based on their recordings.

(Written by Kaveri Jain)