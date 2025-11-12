Ear Seeding: These tiny stickers are a fashionable way to de-stress

Scroll through social media and you might spot tiny gold or crystal studs sparkling on ears. They are not just accessories. They are ear seeds, a modern, needle-free version of acupuncture that is quietly gaining popularity on wellness feeds. People are using them to relax, improve sleep, or stay calm during busy days. Even celebrities like BTS’s J-Hope have reportedly been seen wearing them. Videos of ear seeding have gone viral online, with some clips reaching millions of views. (Instagram)

What is ear seeding? Ear seeding may look like jewellery, but it is actually a form of auriculotherapy. The ear is considered a miniature map of the body, with points that correspond to different organs and systems. “Tiny seeds, usually from the vaccaria plant or made of metal, are placed on these points with adhesive tape. Gentle pressure on the seeds stimulates nerves in the ear, which is believed to support stress relief, sleep, digestion, emotional balance, and even pain management,” says Dr Meena Agrawal, Senior Consultant ENT Surgeon at PSRI Hospital. While inspired by traditional Chinese medicine, ear seeding is generally considered a complementary wellness practice rather than a medical treatment.

How does ear seeding work? Ear seeding works by gently stimulating specific points on the outer ear that connect to the vagus and trigeminal nerves, which play a major role in the body’s response to stress. Pressing these points sends signals to the brain and helps regulate cortisol, the hormone that drives stress. By managing cortisol levels, ear seeding can help reduce anxiety, support relaxation, and improve emotional balance.

The ear serves as a miniature map of the body, with points linked to nearly every organ and system. Regular stimulation may calm the nervous system, ease racing thoughts, and improve sleep quality. Certain points are also believed to relieve headaches, menstrual cramps, digestive issues, and muscle tension. For women, ear seeding can support hormone balance, ease perimenopausal discomfort, and complement fertility routines.

This practice is suitable for both children and adults who may be sensitive to needles. It can help with motion sickness, travel-related stress, and general restlessness. Some research suggests that ear stimulation may enhance circulation, strengthen immune function, and boost overall well-being. Beyond physical effects, applying and pressing the seeds offers a calming, mindful pause during a busy day, making it a simple tool for stress management and holistic health.

Also, on the other hand, since the skin around the ear is delicate, dermatologists advise caution while trying the trend. Dr Navjot Arora, Consultant Dermatologist at Dermaheal Skin and Clinic, says, “Ear seeding can sometimes cause mild skin irritation, redness, or allergic reactions, especially if the adhesive tape or metal used isn’t hypoallergenic. The skin on and around the ear is sensitive, so prolonged application or frequent pressure on the seeds can lead to local irritation or itching.”

He adds that choosing the right materials can help prevent such issues. “For sensitive skin, it’s best to use hypoallergenic adhesive tapes and seeds made from materials like stainless steel, gold-plated beads, or natural vaccaria seeds. Nickel-based or low-quality metal beads should be avoided, as these can trigger allergic responses. The adhesive should be breathable and gentle to reduce sweat or moisture buildup, which can irritate the skin,” he explains.