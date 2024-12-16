How air pollution is driving the rise of cardiovascular diseases

Long-term exposure to air pollution can significantly degrade the quality of life, primarily impacting the respiratory and cardiovascular systems. “The interactions between air pollution and health outcomes are diverse and complex and include multiple exposure pathways that may lead to the development of a cardiovascular disease (CVD). Air pollution is a well-known risk factor for CVD morbidity and mortality, ranking second after high blood pressure, dietary risks and smoking,” says Dr Naresh Kumar Goyal, Senior Director & HOD Cardiology, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, Delhi. Cardiovascular diseases are on the rise due to air pollution.

Dr Naresh Kumar Goyal, Senior Director & HOD Cardiology Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, Delhi

Some Facts about air pollution

It is the cause of one in eight deaths globally.

It caused 8.1 million deaths in 2021.

It currently shortens the average person’s life span by one year and eight months.

Air pollution, which affects our health in many ways, is now increasingly associated with cardiovascular diseases. Prolonged exposure to airborne pollutants can cause inflammation and oxidative stress in the circulatory system, heightening the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Poor-quality air can introduce contaminants deep into the bloodstream through the lungs, increasing the likelihood of heart and circulatory issues. These pollutants can narrow and harden blood vessels, impeding blood flow and potentially raising blood pressure. Additionally, they can disrupt the heart’s electrical system, leading to abnormal rhythms, and even cause structural changes like those seen in early-stage heart failure. For individuals with existing heart conditions, the damage can escalate the risk of heart attacks or strokes.

An irregular oxygen supply raises the risk of cardiac diseases.

Mitigation Strategies

Staying informed about air quality in your area can help individuals minimise exposure on days when pollution levels are high.

On days with poor air quality, it’s advisable to reduce outdoor activities, especially strenuous exercise. Opt for indoor alternatives when possible.

Using air purifiers and ensuring proper ventilation can help reduce indoor air pollution.

Supporting policies aimed at reducing air pollution can lead to long-term improvements.

For those at risk of heart failure, regular medical check-ups are essential.

