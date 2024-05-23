Pool exercises hit a peak in Mumbai's hot summer

In Mumbai, people are taking up water workouts to stay cool and fit in summer(Shutterstock)

Is the extreme heat making you cringe at the thought of going on your usual outdoor walk or run? Swap that routine with a more chill idea – a water workout! These aqua-based exercises have become the go-to fitness regimen for many.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Deepali Jain teaches a pool workout using noodles



Affirms aqua specialist Deepali Jain, “Yes, in fact, the demand for aqua-related exercises has reached a peak in April and May. With soaring temperatures and pools available in so many new high-rise buildings, everyone wants to jump into the water. Swimming is one aspect, there are so many water-based exercises that burn calories, boost circulation, bring the basic heart rate down and help you unwind. Adds Rhea Ekhlas Shroff, Fitness and Nutrition Expert. “In summer aquatic walking, jogging ans cycling is a nice switch as it provides a low-impact, but effective cardiovascular exercise.”

Shallow to deep: Vast range of exercises

Sharing more about the water-based regimens, Jain adds, “There are various water workouts one can do. Shallow water workouts are more for fat burn and involve a lot of rhythm, speed and variations like aqua zumba, HIIT, Tabata, aerobics, strength training, aqua yoga and even kick-boxing. They target beginners and even non-swimmers enjoy it.”



She adds, “In the center of the pool exercises go up in intensity, involving plyometrics and various equipment. Balance and agility are key and these workouts are for intermediate and advanced students. In the deep side of the pool where you suspended using various kinds of floatation devices, it makes for complete core engagement and lymphatic drainage. Here you do pilates in water plus exercises involving speed.”

Water offers better calorie burn

Water workouts have a distinct advantage over land workouts. Explains Jain, “Water has 13 times more resistance than air, so water workouts are tougher and offer more resistance than land workouts. This enables you to burn 500-1,200 calories in an hour.”



The water offers a higher calorie burn and has a zero impact on joints (Shutterstock)

It also has zero impact on the joints, depending on pool depth. She adds, “Water workouts are recommended for therapy. You weigh only 10 percent of your body weight in water, so the joints feel unloaded. As the water cushions you from all sides, the chances of injury are low as compared to land exercises, where any wrong move can cause a ligament tear/strain/sprain or fracture. Plus, every part of the body is worked out equally neck downward.”

Fitness goes fluid with aqua ballet

Aditi Mansingka who teaches aqua ballet at Lodha Park, Worli, says this water workout is totally inspired by ballet techniques.



Fitness aqua ballet class in session at Lodha Park (Aditi Mansingka)





“It’s effective for flexibility, agility and inch-loss, I have seen people lose two inches in 10 days with this. It comes down to the movement one does in water. There are steps like dégagé and passe, where you make a triangle shape with the leg. Doing such a step on land becomes difficult for a long, but in the pool, the water’s buoyancy helps push the leg and give a long range.” She adds, “It’s for anyone; we have a 72-year-old in the session, doing it so well.”

A variety of equipment is used for pool fitness workouts, from dumbbells, to pool noodles, aqua treadmills and water bikes(Shutterstock)

Equipment used in water workouts

Dumbbells, noodles, aqua boxing gloves, resistance tubing, ankle weights for water walking, aqua treadmills and water bikes.



Do's and Don'ts for water workouts

- By Rhea Ekhlas Shroff, Fitness and Nutrition Expert

Skin and hair care: Protect your skin and hair from chlorine by applying a moisturiser and wearing a swimming cap.

Eye protection: Wear goggles to shield your eyes from chlorine and prevent irritation.

Start slow: Begin the workout gradually then increase intensity.

Never overexert: Do not push yourself hard; listen to your body and pace yourself.

No stunts: Do not hold your breath for too long or attempt any challenging underwater stunts.

Understand your limits: Only do exercises that are suitable to your skill level and capability.

Train first: Never try an advanced technique unless you have proper training and do it under supervision. Avoid diving or flipping if you’re inexperienced.

Pool edges are risky: Always be cautious near pool edges as these are accident spots.