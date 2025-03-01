PV Sindhu’s guide to protein: What the Olympic shuttler eats, why it matters, and myth-busting

Protein is sometimes referred to as an athlete’s best friend, for good reason, since it plays a key role in muscle recovery, endurance, and overall strength. For Olympic medalist PV Sindhu, protein isn’t just another part of her diet — it’s a carefully planned essential that fuels her intense training and keeps her at the top of the game. PV Sindhu

A childhood introduction to protein

Sindhu’s understanding of nutrition started early, thanks to her family’s sports background. Growing up in a household of athletes — both her parents were professional volleyball players — she was introduced to the importance of a balanced diet from a young age. However, it was her grandmother’s traditional wisdom that first brought protein into her routine.

“She just knew when I needed protein and used her traditional logic. She would give it (ladoos with nuts) to me as a snack or an anytime eat. Sometimes, these laddoos took care of my odd hunger pangs,” Sindhu shared in an interview with The Indian Express.

How Sindhu structures her protein intake

Over the years, Sindhu has developed a strategic approach to protein consumption, ensuring she gets the right amount to support her training. With athletes requiring significantly more protein than the average person — 1.2 to 2 grams per kilogram of body weight — she spreads her intake across meals to optimize absorption. “I train in the morning, so have two to three eggs for breakfast. Anybody else can have at least one. Lunch comprises a salad, a good amount of dal, paneer or vegetable curry, primarily green leafy vegetables, a very small portion of rice and curd. My dinner looks almost the same as lunch except I substitute the protein component with chicken,” she explained.

To maintain a high-protein diet while keeping her meals balanced, she follows the simple trick of reducing her carb portion and prioritising protein-rich foods. “I eat animal protein but those who don’t can simply add more varieties of plant protein while keeping carbs to no more than a quarter of the plate. If still their protein quota is unmet, then they can take whey powder,” she advised. When home-cooked meals are on the menu, Sindhu sticks to nutritious Indian staples. “My mother mixes different types of dals with a lot of vegetables. And you can pretty much mix proteins in idli and dosa batters. Any millet batter, like ragi batter, has a good source of plant protein,” she added.

Busting common protein myths

Despite the well-known benefits of protein, many misconceptions still surround its consumption. One of the biggest myths Sindhu has come across is the fear that eating more protein will lead to bulkier muscles. “A lot of people feel they will get bulky if they increase protein intake. Fact is it promotes lean muscle growth which will push out the fat and help you lose weight,” she clarified. She also emphasised that anyone engaging in regular workouts needs to increase their protein intake to maintain strength. “Otherwise you might just end up exhausted,” she said.

Another common misconception is the expectation of quick results from dietary changes. “Diet is a process, a few days are not enough,” she said, reinforcing the importance of consistency in nutrition.

Mind and body: Sindhu’s approach to peak performance

Beyond her diet, Sindhu also ensures that her mental game is just as strong as her physical fitness. Managing the immense pressure of representing India on global platforms, she follows mindful practices to stay focused. “Pre-tournament, I do a lot of deep breathing exercises, which keep me calm and focused. I meditate regularly. Post-tournament, I take it easy, rest, refocus, and am back in court the next day,” she shared.

Sindhu recently embarked on a new chapter in her personal life. The medallist tied the knot with Venkata Datta Sai in December 2024 in a grand wedding ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan.