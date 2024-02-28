Quick beauty fix: Get the 60-minute dermal lip filler



In an age where we live Instagram lives with social selfies and red-carpet appearances, having the right pout as you preen for the camera, is a must-have. Social media trends and a shift in societal attitudes towards cosmetic procedures are getting more people to go in for dermal lip fillers (Shutterstock)

Celebrities like Kylie Jenner and Megan Fox are known for their glam pouts (Instagram)

Cases in point are Hollywood stars Kylie Jenner, Megan Fox and Britney Spears who grab attention for their oh-so-glam lips! Women are ensuring they go the full lips way, too via dermal lip fillers. The procedure has become the go-to beauty fix and if you’re a first-timer going in for one, here are pointers to note.

Women under 25 want lip fillers

On the popularity of the cosmetic treatment, Dr Niti Gaur, MD and founder of Citrine Clinic, Gurgaon, says, “Over the last few years, the demand for lip fillers has seen a significant 40% rise in the last 2-3 years with individuals as young as 24 opting for them. It can be attributed to several factors, the key being social media and celebrity culture, where having full, plump lips is seen as the beauty staple. Individuals seek out lip enhancement procedures to achieve similar aesthetic results. Another factor, is a shift in attitudes leading to a growing acceptance and accessibility of lip fillers.”

They also address distinct issues. Dr Nishita Ranka, dermatologist and founder of a skin and hair clinic in Hyderabad, shares: “Given the lips’ prominence in facial aesthetics — playing crucial roles in speech, expressions and other functions — many individuals prioritize their appearance and feel.”

Adds Dr Aleena Rehman, aesthetic physician, Mumbai. “Smoking may reduce the durability of the filler, but it’s a marginal and non-significant reduction.”

BEFORE AND AFTER: 5 POINTS TO KEEP IN MIND

- By Dr Nishita Ranka, Founder of Dr. Nishita's Clinic for Skin, Hair & Aesthetics

Speak to the doctor and follow the pre and post-treatment care tips to ensure healing after you get a lip filler (Shutterstock)

Start with a consultation

After a consultation with the doctor where you discuss risks, expectations and aesthetic goals, select the right filler depending on the desired outcome. It’s helpful to bring visual references to your consultation, allowing the expert to understand your aesthetic preferences.

2. Quick jab

The doctor first uses a numbing cream to minimize discomfort. The actual injection process is relatively quick and post-treatment care is crucial for healing.

3. Addressing pain

Lip injections can be uncomfortable due to the sensitivity of the area, but dental blocks or topical anaesthetics can considerably pain during the procedure.

4. Post-treatment

One may see swelling and bruising post the treatment, but this typically subsides within a few days. Precautions include avoiding makeup and extensive physical activity immediately after treatment.

5. Lip care

Post-treatment care includes using ice to reduce swelling, and massaging the area gently after a few days to smooth out any irregularities. Initial treatments may be spaced out over the first year.

What’s hot: Cupid’s Bow or Russian Lip

There is no one-size-fits-all here and experts say thinner lips can benefit from soft, flexible fillers, while clearly-defined lips need denser formulations.

Discuss the aesthetic goal you have with the doctor and then choose your filler accordingly(Shutterstock)

Dr Trishna Gupte, founder of The Cosmo-Square Clinic, adds, “Many want ‘Cupid’s bow’ filler , which focuses on enhancing the cupid’s bow area of the upper lip for a more attractive shape. The ‘Russian lip’ technique, which creates a more pronounced and upturned shape for the upper lip, is also gaining popularity.”

How Hyaluronic acid plays a key role

Hyaluronic acid is a naturally-occurring substance in the human body that can play a pivotal role in skin hydration and elasticity. Its ability to retain moisture makes it an ideal component in these fillers.

Hyaluronic acid, a component in these fillers, helps increase the volume and contour of the lips(Shutterstock)

Dr Asif Mohammad, co-founder of Cara - Hair Transplant and Aesthetic Clinic, Mumbai, explains, “Lip fillers are injectable gels containing hyaluronic acid. They increase the volume and contour of the lips treating thinness, asymmetry or wrinkles. Fillers may define the Cupid’s bow, refine the lip border and correct asymmetry caused by previous lip augmentation treatments.”

How long does it last?

Lip fillers are not permanent and typically last up to 12 months. One may need to undergo maintenance treatments to adjust volume and shape that helps sustain the desired appearance.

Watch out for over-volumization

Dr Gupte cautions, “Overfilling the lips with fillers can lead to side effects such as an unnatural duck-like appearance, a loss of lip mobility and an increased risk of lumps and nodules. It can also cause asymmetry, discomfort as well as a higher likelihood of the filler migrating from the injection site.”

Done in 60 minutes

The entire lip filler process can take around 60 minutes — starting with the topical numbing cream prior to the injections, which typically needs about 30 to 45 minutes to take effect, followed by the filler injection process itself).