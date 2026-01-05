It may be the New Year, but there's no denying we're very much in the thick of winters, and a rather dull and dry one at that this time around. Now even if the Sun were shining bright and we were waking up to clean air and great weather, there's no denying that you can always tell it's winter with one look at your feet, the primary receptors of the temperature plummet, leading to dryness, calluses, and painful cracks. Cracked heels and dry feet? A winter care routine that's one-size-fits-all (Photo: Skincare Blog by Baby Foot)

The good news? You don’t need an elaborate regimen to fix it. This very doable, one-size-fits-all care routine from beauty and wellness influencer ‘Life with Jan’, does the trick.

#1 Foot masks that intensely hydrate your paws in 10 minutes are exactly as good as they sound. There's plenty of market players out there, the foot peeling options being a rather popular pick. But if you don't want any dramatic skin shedding, Aquaphor's advanced therapy with shea butter, avocado oil and provitamin B5 WILL work wonders.

#2 Massage a generous layer of baby oil mixed with petroleum jelly into your feet, focusing on the heels and soles. Slip on a pair of socks before bed to lock in moisture overnight. If you dislike sleeping in socks, silicone heel socks are a comfortable alternative that work just as effectively.

#3 Apply glycolic acid to your feet two to three times a week to gently dissolve dead skin buildup. This chemical exfoliation helps smooth rough patches over time and keeps heels noticeably softer without harsh scrubbing.

#4 Once a week, treat your feet to a sugar scrub. The granules buff away dry, flaky skin while boosting circulation, making this simple step surprisingly effective at restoring softness.

5# A manual foot file may sound too old school, but a few quick minutes in the shower everyday ensures your feet don't always look like they're yearning for a pedicure. But if this sounds too effortful for you, investing in an electric foot file will help you buff away calluses, followed by a soak and some moisturising.

#6 Every now and then, soak your feet in diluted apple cider vinegar. This helps soften stubborn calluses, neutralise odour, and refresh tired feet, leaving them feeling cleaner and lighter.