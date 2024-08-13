World Organ Donation Day 2024: From Aamir Khan to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, stars who have pledged to donate their organs

World Organ Donation Day is an emphatic reminder of the life-saving impact organ donation can have. According to the U.S Organ Donation Statics, every 8 minutes another person is added to the transplant waiting list, yet only around 46,000 transplants were performed in 2023. These stats show that more organ donors are needed with immediate urgency. Take inspiration from some of our favourite celebrities who have stepped up to the cause and used their influence to raise awareness. World Organ Donation Day, check out our favourite celebrities who have stepped up to make a difference

Aamir Khan

According to multiple outlets, Bollywood actor and filmmaker Aamir Khan took a major step on Maharashtra Cadaver Organ Donation Day in 2014, at K.E.M Hospital. The actor who starred in Dangal (2016) signed a donation card, pledging to donate his organs after death, stating that he would hereby unequivocally authorise the removal of his organs for donation after death.

R. Madhavan

A dedicated organ donor, actor R. Madhavan has been rather vocal about the importance of organ donation for years. He's often shared his thoughts on how effortless yet impactful it is to help others through organ donation. Inspired by countries like France and Singapore, where donation is compulsory, the star believes that pledging organs is one of the most selfless acts one can do.

Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh

Celebrity couple Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh publicly pledged to donate their organs in a heartfelt Instagram video. Riteish expressed that they had been considering this decision for a long time and that there can be no greater gift than the gift of life.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Back in the 1990s, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pledged to donate her eyes, a decision that led to a surge in pledges for eye donation. The ad campaign featuring her striking eyes left a lasting impact, with ad- director Prahlad Kakar noting that she was the perfect brand ambassador for such a noble cause.

Salman Khan

In 2010, Salman Khan made headlines for reportedly becoming India's first bone marrow donor, a decision that profoundly impacted a young girl's life. Dr Sunil Parekh, who served on the board of MDRI at the time, confirmed this news saying, “The people suffering from disease and I thank Salman Khan for coming forward and taking up our cause. Four years ago, Salman had read about Pooja, a little girl who was in need of bone marrow transplant. He got his entire football team to come and donate marrow. Unfortunately, they all backed out last minute, and only Salman and Arbaaz landed up donating and became the first donors”.

Jackie Shroff

Actor Jackie Shroff is also part of the esteemed group of celebrities who have pledged to donate their organs through the Organ Receiving & Giving Awareness Network (ORGAN) India. In his characteristic style, Jaggu Dada remarked that to be a true hero, one should donate their organs — demonstrating that his generosity and commitment to making a difference extend well beyond the roles he plays on screen.

Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar

Actor and social activist Shabana Azmi, alongside her husband, the renowned poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar, have been vocal advocates for organ donation over the years. Their ongoing efforts have played a big role in raising awareness and inspiring others to consider the impact of organ donation.

These celebrities' commitment to organ donation highlights the importance of giving the gift of life. As we honour World Organ Donation Day, let their examples remind us of the impact one person can have on the lives of many — so, are you ready to become an organ donor?