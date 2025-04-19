YouTuber’s viral claim sparks paneer panic: Is it safe? Experts warn of toxic ingredients in fake versions

Whether it’s devouring a hearty plate of shahi paneer or spicy chilli paneer, don't we all have a deep-rooted love for this dairy delight? But recent reports suggest that not all paneer served in restaurants or sold in markets is what it seems. The buzz around fake paneer is raising health concerns. YouTuber Sarthak Sachdeva accused interior designer's Gauri Khan’s (wife of actor Shah Rukh Khan) upscale Mumbai restaurant, Torii, of serving fake paneer(Photo: Instagram)

Recently, popular YouTuber Sarthak Sachdeva accused interior designer's Gauri Khan’s (wife of actor Shah Rukh Khan) upscale Mumbai restaurant, Torii, of serving fake paneer.

In a video that has over 6 million views, he exclaims, “Shah Rukh Khan ke restaurant mein paneer nakli tha. Ye dekh ke mere toh hosh udd gaye the!”

In response, the restaurant commented: “The iodine test reflects the presence of starch, not the authenticity of the paneer. As the dish contains soy-based ingredients, this reaction is expected. We stand by the purity of our paneer and the integrity of our ingredients at Torii.”

This isn’t the first time fake paneer has made headlines. In October 2024, a man from Gurugram claimed that a company was selling 'fake paneer' to restaurants via Zomato Hyperpure. The product was labelled 'Analogue Paneer', designed for tikkas and gravy dishes.

This has once again sparked discussions about how many of us are unknowingly consuming large quantities of analogue paneer, also known as synthetic paneer. But what exactly is it?

Often referred to as analogue paneer or synthetic paneer, this counterfeit version mimics the texture of real paneer but lacks its nutritional value. It may be made from starch, hydrogenated fats, or even synthetic milk, posing serious health risks to consumers.

Dr Manoj Gupta, Head of Liver Transplant & Surgical Gastroenterology at PSRI Hospital, warns, “Fake or adulterated paneer can contain non-food-grade chemicals such as urea, caustic soda, or even detergent. Consuming these substances can be toxic, especially over time.

According to him, what you could be risking: Digestive issues such as nausea, bloating, stomach cramps, or diarrhea. Other issues could be liver and kidney stress, poor nutritional value, heart health risks.

Nutritionist Nandini Kumar, suggests a few easy, tests to ensure the authenticity of your paneer:

Hot water test: Place a piece of paneer in hot water for 5–10 minutes. If you notice an oily or soapy film, it might contain synthetic ingredients or detergent.

Smell and taste check: Real paneer has a mild, milky aroma and neutral taste. Sour, bitter, or chemical-like smells are red flags.

Rub test: Rub a small piece between your fingers. If it feels unusually greasy or slippery, it could indicate starch or synthetic fat.

Iodine test (for starch): Crush a piece of paneer and add a few drops of tincture iodine. A blue or black colour change confirms the presence of starch.

Dal powder test (for detergent): Boil the paneer, let it cool, then add a pinch of arhar dal powder. A reddish hue suggests detergent or urea contamination.

Cooking behaviour: Genuine paneer retains its shape and browns slightly when cooked. Fake versions may melt, release oil, or fall apart.

Check the label: Real paneer should only list milk or milk solids. Avoid products that mention starch, vegetable oil, or “paneer analog.”

Dietitian Ankita Sehgal says, “Choose paneer only from trusted, FSSAI-certified sources. When in doubt, make it at home. Paneer is surprisingly easy to make—just curdle milk with lemon juice or vinegar and strain. Fresh, pure, and safe!”

Here's the exact recipe:



Ingredients:

1 liter low fat milk

1/2 cup lemon juice or vinegar

Water for boiling

Cheesecloth or a thin Muslin cloth

Instructions:

Boil the milk in a large pan over medium heat. Keep stirring in between

Once the milk starts boiling, reduce the heat to low and add lemon juice or vinegar gradually, keep stirring in between slowly

The milk will start to curdle and separate into curds and whey. Turn off the heat.

Take a big bowl , place muslin cloth on it

Carefully pour the curds and whey into the Muslin cloth

Gather the edges of the cloth and give the paneer a gentle squeeze to remove excess liquid.

Twist and press the paneer to form a tight bundle, and then wrap it tightly.

Place a heavy pan on top to remove any excess liquid. Keep it for about 30-45 minutes.

Once set, unwrap the paneer and cut it into cubes or desired shape.