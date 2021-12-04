PM Modi has put forward ‘humane face’ of GDP: Amit Shah at HTLS 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has put forward the humane face of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in front of everyone, Union home minister Amit Shah said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on Saturday.

Delivering the keynote address on the last day of HTLS 2021, Shah said he wanted to draw the attention of economists towards the humane face of GDP. Shah asked whether ensuring drinking water and cooking gas to every household and building 10 crore toilets in the country will help increase the GDP or not.

He added that such measures not only help GDP grow but the problems faced by the public also get resolved.

During his almost half an hour-long address, Shah said that the public had lost trust in the multi-party parliamentary system as the previous governments failed to deliver benefits to the poor.

He highlighted the participation of the public in the country’s economy with the central government’s programmes of direct benefit transfer, poverty alleviation, rural electrification among others.

"The biggest work that has been done in the last seven years is to make 80 crore people shareholder in the Indian economy," the minister said.

On the issue of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, Shah said that it will be restored after delimitation, adding that anyone saying otherwise is trying to create confusion.

"Article 370 has been in Kashmir for 75 years, Why was there no peace? There is peace in Kashmir after the revocation of Article 370. The tourism is up,” Shah said speaking during a session moderated by Shashi Shekhar, the editor-in-chief of Hindustan.