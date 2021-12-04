Home / Htls / PM Modi has put forward ‘humane face’ of GDP: Amit Shah at HTLS 2021
htls

PM Modi has put forward ‘humane face’ of GDP: Amit Shah at HTLS 2021

  • Union home minister Amit Shah said that ensuring drinking water and cooking gas to every household, and building 10 crore toilets in the country help increase the GDP.
Union home minister Amit Shah at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS) 2021 on Saturday, December 4, 2021.(HT Photo)
Union home minister Amit Shah at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS) 2021 on Saturday, December 4, 2021.(HT Photo)
Updated on Dec 04, 2021 05:38 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has put forward the humane face of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in front of everyone, Union home minister Amit Shah said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on Saturday. 

Delivering the keynote address on the last day of HTLS 2021, Shah said he wanted to draw the attention of economists towards the humane face of GDP. Shah asked whether ensuring drinking water and cooking gas to every household and building 10 crore toilets in the country will help increase the GDP or not.

He added that such measures not only help GDP grow but the problems faced by the public also get resolved.

During his almost half an hour-long address, Shah said that the public had lost trust in the multi-party parliamentary system as the previous governments failed to deliver benefits to the poor.

Also Read | HTLS 2021: On restoration of J-K statehood, Amit Shah talks about process

He highlighted the participation of the public in the country’s economy with the central government’s programmes of direct benefit transfer, poverty alleviation, rural electrification among others.

"The biggest work that has been done in the last seven years is to make 80 crore people shareholder in the Indian economy," the minister said.

Watch: 'Modi 1st non-Congress PM to...': Amit Shah on coalition era, policy paralysis, humane GDP

Catch HTLS live here

On the issue of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, Shah said that it will be restored after delimitation, adding that anyone saying otherwise is trying to create confusion.

"Article 370 has been in Kashmir for 75 years, Why was there no peace? There is peace in Kashmir after the revocation of Article 370. The tourism is up,” Shah said speaking during a session moderated by Shashi Shekhar, the editor-in-chief of Hindustan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
amit shah htls 2021 hindustan times leadership summit + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 04, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out