Updated: Nov 08, 2019 17:04 IST

Dr. Satchin Panda is a professor at The Salk Institute, California, and author of the book “The Circadian Code”. He was born and raised in Odisha.

After completing M.S. in Biotechnology and working in Tamilnadu, he moved to the USA for higher studies. His research at the Salk Institute, San Diego has focused on circadian rhythms. Dr. Panda’s research findings can have immediate impact on public health by improving the mental and metabolic health of millions of people. He discovered that blue-light sensing nerve cells in our retina mediate the diverse effects of light on mood, sleep, and hormones. This discovery is fueling a new revolution in lighting industry to re-engineer lighting to reduce depression, support sleep, and improve brain health. He also discovered that irrespective of what we eat, maintaining a consistent period of eating and fasting– now popularized as intermittent fasting – can help prevent, manage, and reverse metabolic diseases.