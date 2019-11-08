htlsspeakersbio

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 17:19 IST

Couturier, costume stylist, entrepreneur, and revivalist; Manish Malhotra’s prolific career spanning 29 years has seen him redefine fashion for an entire generation of India. Manish started his career as a model but soon his passionate love for Bollywood movies and love for fashion, drew him towards costume designing. He has been quoted saying, “I only cried to see a movie!” An avid Bollywood film enthusiast, Manish brought an inimitable aesthetics to costume design and styling for country’s leading actors and style icons.

Founder of the eponymous label, Manish Malhotra is known in the Bollywood industry for his pathbreaking makeover of actors on silver screen and giving them an individual style narrative in personal lives walking alongside in their journey of stardom.

Manish started his career in 1990 as a Costume Designer in Bollywood and won his first Filmfare Award for Costume Design in 1995 for the film Rangeela, since then, Manish Malhotra in on his journey to recart fashion philosophy through celluloid.

Some of his most celebrated works in Bollywood that has given a new meaning to the fashion of Indian cinema with movies such as Rangeela, Raja Hindustani, Judaai, Dil toh Paagal Hai, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dhadkan, Jab We Met, Kabhi Khusi Kabhi Gham, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Om Shanti Om, Yeh Jawaani Hai Diwani, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil to name a few.

In 2018 alone, the designer worked for a whopping total of seven movies.

The first-ever fashion influencer and bold fashion creator, Manish Malhotra has extended his influence beyond fashion to carve his niche as an Indian luxury designer.

Manish Malhotra work for over 500 movies and innumerable designs makes him a leading name in the Indian fashion design fraternity. With a team of 700 artists, craftsmen and professionals spread across the country and international waters, his eponymous label has marked 14 years in the fashion industry.

The love for his outfit is not only limited to the national borders, his fandom and designs spans international waters in equal measure. From designing a custom-made traditional outfit for Michael Jackson to the Princess of Riyadh, Manish has covered the bipolar zones of fashion and all medleys in between with his remarkable work for Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, Nick Jonas, Nick Bateman, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Reese Witherspoon, Kylie Minogue, Jermaine Jackson and his wife Halima to name a few.

In the year of 2016, the designer associated with Director Feroz Abbas Khan for his ambitions musical adaptation of ‘Mughal-e-Azam’. A whopping number of 550 garments were made for this mega project in a notable time span of 3 months.

The label Manish Malhotra also took the responsibility to promote regional handicrafts and workmanship from rural India. It has adopted 45 girl workers from the Village of Mijwan, Uttar Pradesh in association with Shabana Azmi’s NGO, Mijwan Welfare Society.

To mention about new line of business, Manish Malhotra has launched his first ever haute-couture make-up line in collaboration with My Glamm in the month of December 2018. Manish Malhotra started his Productions arm last year with India’s most elite and beau monde wedding of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal. The entire Sangeet event was conceptualized, curated and executed by Manish Malhotra Productions.

Come 2019, August, Manish Malhotra made two big announcements; partnered with heritage jewellery brand, Raniwala 1881 and launched his Jewellery line. This association has started with a curation by the designer which will be followed by a collaborative collection launch in the following years. And launched Manish Malhotra Home in partnership with luxury architect, Seetu Kohli.

This year, the label marked the launch of its flagship store in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad and also augmented it’s first-ever flagship store in New Delhi, making it a 15,000 sq. ft. store topping the charts of one among the largest stores in designer category in the country.

With his unrelenting energy and interminable spirit, Manish Malhotra still continues to win more acknowledgments and million hearts in this magnificent journey.