10 killed after heavy rains lead to flash floods, landslides in Himachal Pradesh

india

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 18:22 IST

At least ten people were killed across Himachal Pradesh in the last 36 hours as relentless rains continued to hammer the hill-state causing widespread destruction to roads, buildings and water supply schemes.

Three people, including two girls, died in landslide related incidents near the Regional Transport Office (RTO) building in Shimla on Sunday.

The two teenage girls, Diya (18) and Vishaka (15), were rushed to the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC), where doctors declared them dead on arrival. Their father Haridas (46), was pulled out of mounds of debris and rushed to IGMC. He succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. One person was rescued and is being treated.

In another incident, a labourer was killed and six others were injured when a retaining wall collapsed breaking into the room where the labourers were sleeping at the Lower Cymmetery area of the town. The deceased has been identified as Shah Alam, a native of Kishanganj, Bihar.

A 70-year-old man and his grand-daughter were killed when a wall of their house collapsed. The deceased have been identified as Kanth Singh and his eight-year-old grand-daughter Palvi.

Watch | Heavy rain throws life out of gear in Himachal Pradesh

A driver was killed near Hatkoti in Shimla district when his canter was hit by a landslide. In a similar accident at Swarghat in Bilaspur district, a driver was killed after being buried under a landslide. The deceased has been identified as Ajinder Singh, a resident of Zirakpur, Punjab.

An employee of Dabur India Ltd was killed when a wall collapsed on him at Baddi in Solan district. The deceased has been identified as Vicky (29) a native of Bihar.

Two labourers died at Konthru near Narkanda while five people sustained serious injuries when a tree fell on their makeshift house. The deceased have been identified as Arjun Budha (19) San Bahadur (52), a resident of Nepal while five others were critically injured.

A 22-year-old tourist from Telangana, identified as Raghav was killed after being hit by a boulder. He was returning from a trek to Khir-Ganga in Kullu district. In Jibhi area of the district, a man identified as Chunni Lal was swept away in a swollen rivulet and is feared dead.

400 roads blocked

More than 400 roads, including 13 highways across the state are blocked fully or partially due to landslides.

The Chandigarh-Manali national highway was blocked near Bilaspur town where hundreds of commuters have been stranded. Traffic from Mandi to Kullu has been diverted through the Kataula-Bajaura road as the highway is submerged under water.

There was also a landslide at Jarol near Sundernagar which disrupted the traffic on the busy highway for several hours in the morning.

The Hindustan-Tibet road of National Highway 5 is blocked at Siaskhad Bridge, near Spillow, Ribbah and Nathpa.

The Kalka-Shimla highway was damaged at several places. Traffic movement on the highway was hampered at Taradevi, Chharabra and Fagu disrupting the transportation of apples.

The rains adversely impacted electricity supply in Shimla town. More than a dozen localities in the town were without electricity for several hours. The main localities include Khalini New Shimla, Vikasnagar, Kasumpati Brock Host, and Chhota Shimla. Traffic was disrupted on the main Tutikandi Dhalli bypass. A major portion of a road caved in near Shanan. Two trucks parked on the roadside fell into the gorge.

Superintendent of Police Omapati Jamwal said that several people have been rescued and the police are continuously engaged in rescue work.

Deputy Commissioner, Shimla, Amit Kashyap said all the educational institutions in the district will remain closed on Monday.

Snowfall at Rohtang; hundreds stranded

Hundreds of tourists are reportedly stranded in Koksar area Lahaul-Spiti district as the Manali-Leh highway is closed for traffic due to landslides at various places. Keylong, the administrative headquarters of Lahau-Spiti, Chandertal and 3978-meter high Rohtang pass experienced snowfall on Sunday.

Flood gates opened

Torrential rains laid to flooding in nullahs and tributaries of rivers Sutlej and Beas. In the wake of constantly rising river water, authorities have opened the floodgates of Nathpa-Jhakri, Bhakhra, Larji, Pandoh and Sainj dams.

Due to silting in the river Sutlej and its tributaries the electricity generation was temporarily suspended at 1091 megawatt (MW) Karcham Wangtoo Project 420 MW Rampur project, 1290 MW Bhawa Project and 320 MW Baspa project. All the five projects will resume operations after the silt level reaches the permissible 5000 ppm mark.

In Mandi town, the ancient Panchvaktra temple, located on the banks of the Beas River was partially submerged in the floodwaters. Several vehicles were also washed away in gushing waters of Beas. In Chamba, a 60 metre portion of the Chamba-Bharmour highway was washed away by the swollen Ravi River. A threat also looms over the new bus stand of the town.

Eight families rendered homeless

Eight families were rendered homeless when a massive landslide hit Kathaalag village in Ghumarwin sub-division of Bilaspur district.

Families have been moved to safer places.

Warning of more rains

The state on Sunday witnessed very heavy rainfall of the season besides this, 3.0cm snowfall occurred in Keylong of Lahaul Spiti district.

Director, Meteorological Centre, Shimla, Manmohan Singh said that Naina Devi of Bilaspur district received 360.0 mm rain highest in the state followed by Jhandutta in Bilaspur district where 268.0 mm of rain.

Bilaspur received 196.4 mm rain; Una 179.3 mm; Shimla 153; Sundernagar 140.8mm; Hamirpur received 130.0mm; Mandi 109.2mm; Dalhousie 84.0mm and Dharamshala 75mm of rain.

The Met department has issued a red warning for six districts and an orange warning for four districts in the state.

First Published: Aug 18, 2019 17:35 IST