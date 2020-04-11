10-month-old recovers from Covid-19, discharged

india

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 23:08 IST

A 10-month-old baby who was tested positive for Covid-19 was on Saturday discharged from hospital after a fully recovery in Mangaluru.

“A 10-month-old baby who was tested positive for Covid-19 has now fully recovered and was discharged today. Out of total 12 positive cases in the district, 6 have been discharged,” Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada said.

According to the bulletin issued by Karnataka government, a total of 905 people have been observed till date out of which 229 have been sent for home isolation for 14 days, 9 people were sent to hospital isolation in Dharwad district.