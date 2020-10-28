10 states, UTs responsible for 79 per cent new Covid-19 cases, more than 10 crore tests conducted: Health Ministry

india

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 17:30 IST

The Union health ministry on Wednesday informed that 10 states and Union Territories (UTs) are contributing 79% to the country’s Covid-19 cases. While India is reporting a steady decline in active cases, Kerala, which had initially set a model in tackling Covid-19 cases, has overtaken Maharashtra and has the highest number of daily cases.

According to the ministry, “Both, Maharashtra and Kerala are still contributing more than 5,000 new cases. The states which are reporting a spurt in cases are Delhi, West Bengal, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.”

Maharashtra has reported the maximum new fatalities with 115 deaths. Currently, the total active cases in the country make up to 7.64% of the total positive cases of 6,10,803. Total recoveries in India amount to 72, 59,509. More than 7,000 single-day recoveries have been reported from Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala.

The Centre also said that the proactive measures and comprehensive testing have helped India report only 87 deaths per million populations, lower than the global average of 148. The case fatality rate of the country stands at 1.50%.

With 10,66,786 tests in the last 24 hours, the total number of tests conducted has surpassed 10.5 crore-mark (10,54,87,680).

In the last 24 hours, the country recorded 43,893 cases with 58,439 new recovered cases. On Tuesday, India had reported 36,470 new cases, which was the lowest single-day spike in three months.