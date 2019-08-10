100 days after Cyclone Fani, coastal Odisha still to limp back to normal

india

Making their way through large puddles of water on the school playground, children of the Rebana Nuagaon Nodal upper primary school in Puri district early this week queued up for morning prayers as a slow drizzle started. Before them lay the debris of what used to be an asbestos-roofed dining hall and a few other classrooms, razed by Cyclone Fani about 3 months ago. Behind them, lay the debris of the headmaster’s room and teachers common room that was destroyed by the 200 kmph winds on the morning of May 3.

About 100 days after Cyclone Fani ripped through the Odisha coast killing 64 people and affecting over 1.65 crore people in 14 of the 30 districts in the state, the cyclone-affected people are somehow trying to pick up the pieces of their lives. But in Puri, Ground Zero of the cyclone thousands of schoolchildren and their teachers are finding it difficult to deal with the post-cyclone scenario as their school buildings have been completely razed or devastated beyond repair.

“Each day is proving to be a struggle. We have just 4 rooms, down from 9 rooms we had before the cyclone hit. We are forced to make children of two classes sit in one room. The students of Std 1 are now sitting on the school verandah. The children are taking their midday meals in open grounds,” Sujata Das, headmistress of the upper primary school said.

Das and other teachers in the school have to be in the classroom all day long as the teachers common room was razed by the high winds. With the school boundary giving into the winds, there is also the added danger of children falling into the village pond next to the school. Tata Trusts, an NGO started by the Tata group and HDFC Bank have pledged their support to rebuild some of the damaged schools, but those efforts may not be enough considering the number of schools that bore the brunt of the cyclone.

While teachers struggle, for students like Puja Pradhan in the Rebana Nuagaon primary school, it’s a tougher task. Her house, situated across the road, has been severely damaged and her father can’t work due to cancer leading to a financial crisis. “It’s difficult for me and my sister to have a full meal every day. Our house is yet to be repaired and rainwater is seeping in,” she said.

In the neighbouring village of Palanka, the Nodal upper primary school is yet to get electricity connection while 4 of its 7 classrooms have been completely destroyed by the storm. Around 260 children have to jostle for space in 3 rooms, one of which permanently leaks from the roof. “In one room, students of Std 1, 2 and 3 have to sit together while in another room, students of Std 7 and 8 are being forced to adjust. Some children have to sit in the school verandah,” school headmaster Laxman Kumar Nayak said. The Palanka high school a little away is no better with its asbestos roof blown away, but at least the students are a little more luckier as they are using the 2 rooms of the multipurpose cyclone shelter for their classes.

These two schools were among the 5735 upper primary and high schools that were damaged by Cyclone Fani. While schools opened after the summer vacation on June 21, teachers say many schools are running behind the academic calendar. After the storm, the officials provided new sets of school text books as well as bags. But delay in distribution of books in many schools has started affecting the already-disrupted academic calendar.

“We started taking classes only from August 1 as some other programme was entrusted to us by the school. Even with extra classes, it would be very difficult to complete even half the syllabus,” Ambuja Pradhan, a teacher in Palanka upper primary school said.

Although the Odisha government managed to evacuate over 15 lakh people to 9,177 shelters including 879 multipurpose cyclone/flood shelters earning international praise in efficient disaster management, Cyclone Fani impaired Odisha’s economy quite adversely. Early this week, a damage, loss, and needs assessment(DLNA) report authored by the World Bank, Asian Development Bank and various UN agencies said the cyclone caused a total loss of Rs 24,176 crore, about 5 per cent of its Gross State Domestic Product. The report released by chief minister Naveen Patnaik said Odisha needs Rs 29,315 crore to recover the loss to its infrastructure. As per the DLNA report, the combined economic losses suffered by Odisha from cyclones Phailin (2013), Titli (2018), and Fani (2019) amount to Rs 40,474 crore.

While the Naveen Patnaik government is scouring for resources to rebuild the state after the cyclone, in the villages of Puri where Cyclone Fani wreaked havoc for over three hours in May, lives and livelihoods have been turned asunder.

In villages of Brahmagiri block that bore the brunt of the cyclone, people say that they received Rs 50 kg of rice, a polythene sheet and Rs 2000 as ex-gratia assistance after the storm. Many are disappointed to see their names struck off from the list of beneficiaries of house damage and reconstruction assistance.

In Bauribasta village of Brahmagiri, housewife Manjulata Barala is unsure about her future after her small provision shop was destroyed in the cyclone. Barala’s woes have been compounded with the district officials reportedly deleting her name from the list of persons whose homes were damaged by the storm.

“My kutcha house was completely damaged in the cyclone following which I took some loan and tried to rebuild it. When the officials initially came, my name was listed. But after I did some repair of the house I found that my name has been struck off. I don’t know how I will run my family as I don’t have a shop to run,” she said.

In Goudalunapada village, Dalit neighbours Prabhat Bhoi and Benu Bhoi too are facing the same problems. Both of them had to stay in a school building with their families for about 50 days, after the cyclone ripped through their village. After the schools opened, they had to come back to their villages only to find that their names struck off from the list of beneficiaries.

In Goudiaghai village under Rahadamall gram panchayat, young poultry farmer Dambarudhar Pradhan too is clueless about his future as his small broiler farm with 600 chickens was completely destroyed. “I had invested Rs 88,000 in the broiler chicken farm and now nothing remains. When the surveyors came, I was not in the village and so I did not get any compensation. Now I don’t have a livelihood and no money left with me,” he said.

Puri district collector Balwant Singh, however, denied any possibility of eligible beneficiaries being left out saying so far house-building assistance worth Rs 141 crore have been disbursed to 2.53 lakh people out of 2.65 lakh eligible. An amount of Rs. 6.6 crore has also been given as ex-gratia out of the chief minister’s relief fund to 11,984 landless people who had built their homes on government land. “Balance beneficiaries have submitted objections regarding the extent of damage, which will be covered by August 10 as inquiry of their applications are going on,” he said.

Singh said the promised assistance of Rs 95,100 for fully damaged houses, Rs 5,200 for partially damaged and Rs 3,200 for minor damages as per the Odisha Relief Code will be given to the affected people as soon as the Centre released its money from the National Disaster Response Fund.

