Home / India News / 106 fresh Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, state tally mounts to 1,075

106 fresh Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, state tally mounts to 1,075

The Health Secretary said of the 106 positive cases that have emerged, as many as 16 had "inter-state travel history" and the remaining were their contacts. According to a government estimate, 90 people out of the 106 new cases can be traced to "single source conduct".

india Updated: Apr 12, 2020 23:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Health Secretary said of the 106 positive cases that have emerged, as many as 16 had "inter-state travel history" and the remaining were their contacts. (Image used for representation).
The Health Secretary said of the 106 positive cases that have emerged, as many as 16 had “inter-state travel history” and the remaining were their contacts. (Image used for representation).(ANI PHOTO.)
         

Tamil Nadu reported 106 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday taking the total number of infections in the state to 1,075, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said in a statement.

The Health Secretary said of the 106 positive cases that have emerged, as many as 16 had “inter-state travel history” and the remaining were their contacts. According to a government estimate, 90 people out of the 106 new cases can be traced to “single source conduct”.

Similarly, of the total count of 1075 cases in Tamil Nadu, at least 971 cases are from a single source.

Till date, the southern state has reported 11 deaths due to the highly contagious disease.

Six people have been cured and discharged, taking the total number of those who have recovered to 50 in the state, Rajesh said.

Among the frontline health workers, two government doctors, two railway hospital doctors, four private hospital doctors and five nurses have tested positive for Covid-19, the health secretary said.

In Chennai, a student startup meanwhile has developed a prototype of a ventilator which could be used in an emergency situation.

The Intermittent Positive Pressure Breathing Ventilator (IPPV) has been developed by a start-up by students of the Rathinam Group of Institutions at the Atal Incubation Centre (AIC), which is funded by the Centre..

“During this pandemic, we came up with this low-cost ventilator. When we started we thought that ventilators are huge and sophisticated machines. But when we thought of designing one, we got to know that most emergency ventilators use the same mechanism and the base technology is the same. We started making a prototype of the intermittent positive pressure ventilation,” Ebin, Microbiology Engineer and senior manager at Atal Incubation Centre said.

