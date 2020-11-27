10700 MW solar power projects to be installed in UP by 2022, says CM Yogi Adityanath

india

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 18:37 IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said that 10700 Mega Watts (MW) solar power projects will be installed in Uttar Pradesh by 2022.

Adityanath was attending the Renewable Energy Investors Meet and Expo Invest 2020 (3rd Re-Invest) on Friday.

“The Chief Minister said that Uttar Pradesh is moving ahead with full commitment towards large scale unlimited solar power generation from renewable energy sources. The target is to set up 10700 MW solar power projects in the state by 2022. Efforts are on to achieve this target,” read the press statement in Hindi from the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office on Friday.

The press statement read, “Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that our basic mantra is ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’. There should be investment in every part of the state. The projects that will be set up in Bundelkhand and Purvanchal areas, along with other facilities for those projects. the state government is working seriously for grid connectivity.”

Adityanath in a tweet said, “I am confident that under the leadership of respected PM Shri Narendra Modi, the confidence with which the Ministry of Energy has organized the third Re-Invest Summit, it will surely achieve its goals. Undoubtedly, in the field of energy, our country will set a new milestone of self-reliance.”

The press statement added, “The state government is determined to provide electricity to every household. Almost all the villages have been electrified by the Government of Uttar Pradesh and under the Saubhagya Scheme or Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana, a target has been set to provide electricity to every household. In this scheme, solar energy also contributes greatly.”

On November 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the 3rd virtual Global Renewable Energy Investment Meeting and Expo (RE-Invest 2020) and expressed happiness that in the renewable energy sector, within a short time the progress from megawatts to gigawatts in generation capacity is becoming a reality.

The summit is organized by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. The theme for RE-Invest 2020 is ‘Innovations for Sustainable Energy Transition’, according to a press statement from the Prime Minister’s Office on Thursday.