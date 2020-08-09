e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 09, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 11 Pak migrants found dead in Rajasthan

11 Pak migrants found dead in Rajasthan

Eleven members of a family of Pakistan Hindu migrants were found dead at a farm in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district on Sunday morning, police said.

india Updated: Aug 09, 2020 14:53 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Jodhpur
All the family members were Hindu migrants from Pakistan from the Bhil community and had been living on the farm in the village, which they had hired for farming.
All the family members were Hindu migrants from Pakistan from the Bhil community and had been living on the farm in the village, which they had hired for farming.(File photo for representation)
         

Eleven members of a family of Pakistan Hindu migrants were found dead at a farm in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district on Sunday morning, police said.

A person of the family, however, was found alive outside the hut they lived at Lodta village of Dechu area, an officer said.

“But he claimed to have no idea about the incident, which believed to have happened in the night,” said Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rahul Barhat.

“We are yet to ascertain the cause and means of death. But apparently, all the members appeared to have committed suicide by consuming some chemical in the night,” Barhat said.

He said there was a smell of some chemical around in the hut, suggesting that they consumed something.

All the family members were Hindu migrants from Pakistan from the Bhil community and had been living on the farm in the village, which they had hired for farming.

“There was neither any injury mark on any of the bodies nor any evidences of any foul play,” the SP said. “But we have roped in the forensic team and a dog squad to arrive at any final conclusion.” Preliminary information indicated that there was some dispute in the family over some issue.

“Once we interrogate the survivor, we would be in any position to find out that what had led to this incident”, he said.

tags
top news
Amit Shah works from hospital, to be tested for Covid-19 in next 2 days
Amit Shah works from hospital, to be tested for Covid-19 in next 2 days
IAF night flies Chinook over DBO as PLA ramps up troops in occupied Aksai Chin
IAF night flies Chinook over DBO as PLA ramps up troops in occupied Aksai Chin
Shashi Tharoor’s advice to Congress: Find new chief fast
Shashi Tharoor’s advice to Congress: Find new chief fast
Rescuers recover 10 more bodies from Kerala landslide site, toll rises to 37
Rescuers recover 10 more bodies from Kerala landslide site, toll rises to 37
Vijayawada Covid-19 hotel facility violated fire safety norms: Official
Vijayawada Covid-19 hotel facility violated fire safety norms: Official
FIR lodged against MP Congress working president Jitu Patwari for tweet on PM
FIR lodged against MP Congress working president Jitu Patwari for tweet on PM
Eye on MCD polls, AAP names new office bearers, attacks BJP-run civic agencies
Eye on MCD polls, AAP names new office bearers, attacks BJP-run civic agencies
Kozhikode crash: AI Express employees pay tribute to fallen co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar
Kozhikode crash: AI Express employees pay tribute to fallen co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In