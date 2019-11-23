e-paper
13 killed, 10 injured in road accident in Nagaur

The victims were returning from Haryana after visiting a religious place in Hisar district and were travelling to their home town in Latur and Sholapur district in Maharasthra.

india Updated: Nov 23, 2019 17:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
According to police officials, the incident took place around 3.30am in the morning.
According to police officials, the incident took place around 3.30am in the morning.(HT file photo for representation)
         

Thirteen people were killed and 10 seriously injured when a mini bus they were travelling in overturned in a bid to save a stray bull in Nagaur district of Rajasthan early Saturday morning, police said.

According to police officials, the incident took place around 3.30am in the morning. The victims were returning from Haryana after visiting a religious place in Hisar district and were travelling to their home town in Latur and Sholapur district in Maharasthra via Kishangarh-Hanumangarh mega highway passing through the Kuchaman city.

“In the preliminary probe it was revealed that the driver lost control to save the bull which was standing on the road and the bus overturned in which twelve persons, four women and a kid, were killed. The police with the help of locals and emergency service rescued the injured and rushed them to government hospital,” a police official said.

The police officer added that six out of the ten injured are undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit. One of the injured was rushed to Sawai Man Singh hospital in Jaipur where he succumbed to injuries in the afternoon.

District collector Dinesh Kumar Yadav, Nagaur superintendent of police Vikas Pathak and additional superintendent of police Nitish Arya visited the spot and also met the injured in hospitals. The collector ordered the police administration to place barricading at the spots from where most number of accidents are reported.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot expressed his grief for the family members of the deceased.

He tweeted, “Deeply pained to learn about the tragic road accident in Kuchaman City, Nagaur in which so many lives have been lost. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May God give them strength to bear this terrible loss. I pray for speedy recovery of those injured.”

More than 15 people have died in road accidents in the state in last two days. On Friday, four people including a father-son duo were killed when two car collided head-on in Fatehpur area of Sikar district.

