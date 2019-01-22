15 trains to Delhi delayed due to low visibility

At least 15 trains to Delhi were running late due to low visibility as the national capital witnessed a rainy morning on Tuesday.

Delhi has been receiving moderate rain since Monday evening.

“A cyclonic circulation has already formed over Rajasthan because of an approaching western disturbance. This is expected to trigger rain across the plains of northwest India, including Delhi, from the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday,” BP Yadav, deputy director general of IMD, said.

Another IMD official said the night temperature is expected to rise while the days are expected to get colder with the rain.

“By Tuesday, the night temperature could go up to 10°C while the day temperature could drop to around 20°C,” the official said.

First Published: Jan 22, 2019 08:25 IST