16 dead, five injured in Rajasthan bus-jeep collision

india

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 02:43 IST

At least 16 people were killed and five others seriously injured after a mini-bus and a Bolero jeep collided on Friday afternoon near Agolai village on the Jodhpur-Jaisalmer highway, police said.

Police and administrative officials, along with local public representatives rushed to the accident site.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rahul Barhath said that according to preliminary investigation, the mini bus lost its balance after one of its tyres burst.

“After that the mini bus hit the Bolero Camper,” Barhath said.

The mini-bus was coming from Dantal village while Bolero Camper was on its way to Balesar from Jhanvar village.

Police said 13 people died on the spot, while three seriously injured died at MDM Hospital in Jodhpur. Five other injured people are undergoing treatment at MDM Hospital, said doctors.

According to police, the identity of the deceased was being identified.

Several ministers and leaders, including chief minister Ashok Gehlot and deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, expressed their grief over the accident .

Gehlot tweeted: “Extremely pained by the loss of lives in a terrible road accident in Balesar, #Jodhpur on NH 125. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May God give them strength to bear this terrible loss. Hope and pray those injured recover soon.”

Pilot tweeted: “The news of the accident was sad and unfortunate. I express my condolences to the families of the deceased and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

First Published: Sep 28, 2019 02:43 IST