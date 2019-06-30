16-year-old boy thrashed for not chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’: Police

A 16-year-old Muslim boy, wearing a traditional skull cap, was allegedly beaten up by unidentified persons for refusing to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in Kanpur’s Barra area on Friday night, police said on Saturday.

According to police officials, a case has been registered under Indian Penal Code’s Section 323 ( punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and Section 153 (a) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language) .

Babupurva circle officer Manoj Kumar Gupta said the incident was being investigated and CCTV cameras installed in the area would be examined.

First Published: Jun 30, 2019 07:39 IST