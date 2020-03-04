e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 04, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / 17 Indians abroad infected with coronavirus, says MEA

17 Indians abroad infected with coronavirus, says MEA

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said 16 cases were reported from Japan on the cruise ship and one from the UAE.

india Updated: Mar 04, 2020 16:22 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan said government evacuated a total of 766 persons 723 Indian nationals and 43 foreigners from China, 119 Indians have been brought back to India from the cruise ship in Japan,
Minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan said government evacuated a total of 766 persons 723 Indian nationals and 43 foreigners from China, 119 Indians have been brought back to India from the cruise ship in Japan,(PTI)
         

Seventeen Indians have been infected with coronavirus abroad, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.

Responding to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said 16 cases were reported from Japan on the cruise ship and one from the UAE.

He further said that the government evacuated a total of 766 persons -- 723 Indian nationals and 43 foreigners -- from China. Similarly, 119 Indians have been brought back to India from the cruise ship in Japan, Muraleedharan said.

“Air India has raised a bill of Rs 5.98 crore for operating two special flights to China and an Indian Air Force flight carrying relief material to China also carried Indian citizens from Wuhan, China on its return journey,” he said.

tags
top news
Pawan Gupta’s mercy plea rejected, Tihar moves Delhi court seeking fresh death warrant
Pawan Gupta’s mercy plea rejected, Tihar moves Delhi court seeking fresh death warrant
Coronavirus to be treated as an emergency, task force in place: Kejriwal
Coronavirus to be treated as an emergency, task force in place: Kejriwal
Social media BJP’s ‘oxygen’, PM Modi should make positive use of it: Shiv Sena
Social media BJP’s ‘oxygen’, PM Modi should make positive use of it: Shiv Sena
Coronavirus cases jump to 28, India to screen passengers from all nations
Coronavirus cases jump to 28, India to screen passengers from all nations
High-fives, hugs, kisses discouraged as US companies battle coronavirus scare
High-fives, hugs, kisses discouraged as US companies battle coronavirus scare
Hong Kong brothers take on Tesla with $195,000 electric supercar
Hong Kong brothers take on Tesla with $195,000 electric supercar
Unadkat breaks 21-year-old record to guide Saurashtra to Ranji Trophy final
Unadkat breaks 21-year-old record to guide Saurashtra to Ranji Trophy final
Watch: Army Chief General Naravane speaks on Balakot airstrike, Chinese Army
Watch: Army Chief General Naravane speaks on Balakot airstrike, Chinese Army
trending topics
CoronavirusPulwama strikeDelhi PoliceSidharth ShuklaJEE MainCoronavirus updateBSEB Olympiad result 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news