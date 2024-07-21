186 more reach Meghalaya from war-torn Bangladesh

Dawki: A total of 186 people stranded in violence-hit Bangladesh have safely crossed into India via the Dawki Integrated Check Post (ICP) in Meghalaya’s West Jaiñtia Hills district, officials said on Saturday. Bangladesh has been hit by country-wide violent protest over quota stir (AFP Photo)

This latest influx brings the total number of people who have found refuge through this route to 856, said officials.

According to Meghalaya government officials, 200 Indian students studying in Bangladesh, including 39 from Meghalaya, crossed over from Bangladesh into India through the Sonamura border.

Also Read: Bangladesh unrest: Meghalaya govt evacuates over 400 students, 36 still stranded

Sonamura is a town located in the Sipahijala district of the northeastern Indian state of Tripura. It is situated near the border with Bangladesh, making it a key location for cross-border movement between the two countries.

Among those who crossed over on the latest count, 98 were from Nepal and 88 were from India, including eight students from Meghalaya, authorities confirmed. These individuals were among the many seeking safety due to the escalating violence in Bangladesh.

An official communiqué from the state government stated, “In preparation for their arrival, officials from the Government of Meghalaya have been coordinating with their counterparts in Tripura and the Indian Embassy in Bangladesh to ensure the students’ safe evacuation.”

Also Read: 160 students cross over to Tripura from violence-hit Bangladesh

The deputy commissioner (DC) and superintendent of police (SP) of Sonamura have organised refreshments and packed food for the incoming students from Meghalaya, said officials. Additionally, two super deluxe sleeper coaches with security have been arranged at the Sonamura border to ensure the comfort and safety of the students. Dinner has been coordinated through the DC of Khliehriat at the Government Circuit House in Khliehriat.

The Meghalaya government has responded to the crisis by activating a helpline for its citizens currently in Bangladesh, offering assistance as necessary amid the unrest.

The helpline number 1800-345-3644, managed by the Directorate of Information and Public Relations, is available for Indian citizens from Meghalaya who need support.

“Ensuring the students’ safety is the utmost priority. The Government of Meghalaya has appointed separate nodal officers from the Administration and Police to oversee the entire process, demonstrating their ongoing commitment to the students’ well-being,” the statement further read.

Over the past three days, a total of 856 people from India, Nepal, and Bhutan, primarily students, have made their way to safety through Meghalaya, according to a senior state home official.

External affairs ministry officials on Friday said that nearly 1,000 Indian nationals, mainly students, have returned home via land border crossings or flights from Bangladesh, where violent protests against job quotas have left at least 115 people dead.

The ongoing turmoil in Bangladesh, which began on July 1, stems from protests by students and organizations against the government’s decision to reinstate a 30% job quota for descendants of those who fought in the 1971 War of Independence.