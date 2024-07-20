Bangladesh unrest: Meghalaya govt evacuates over 400 Indians, 36 still stranded

Shillong: Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma said on Friday that around 36 students from Meghalaya still remain stranded in Bangladesh amidst violent reservation-related protests in the neighbouring country. These 36 students are studying at Eastern Medical College in Chittagong. Cities across Bangladesh, including the capital Dhaka, have been rocked by violent protests this week against government job quotas (Reuters Photo)

He said that the Meghalaya government evacuated over 405 students earlier this week from Bangladesh through the Dawki land port in West Jaintia Hills district. Among them, 80 are from Meghalaya, 131 from other Indian states, 249 from Nepal, and eight from Bhutan. Additionally, four tourists were also evacuated.

Terming the violent protests as ‘unfortunate’, Sangma said, “As soon as we received this information, we took immediate action. 405 students from India have been evacuated from Bangladesh through Dawki, including about 80 from Meghalaya. We also have students from Bhutan and Nepal and some tourists who crossed the border from the Dawki side.”

The CM said that the state government is in contact with the Indian Embassy in Dhaka to facilitate any necessary movement.

Cities across Bangladesh, including the capital Dhaka have been rocked by violent protests this week against government job quotas. More than 30 people have died and hundreds injured as protesters clashed with police and pro-government student groups.

Sangma expresses concerns over the evacuation of 36 students from Meghalaya, studying at Eastern Medical College. “We are in touch with officials there and with the Indian Embassy. Although the college claims the situation is under control, many parents are understandably concerned. We are continuously monitoring the situation. While the area around the college seems stable, the route to the border may pose risks. We will ensure the route is safe before proceeding with evacuations. We hope to assess the situation within the next 24 hours,” Sanma said.

Most returnees will enter India through Tripura. Sangma said, “We are coordinating with authorities in Tripura, our counterparts, and the High Commission in Bangladesh to evacuate our students and others as soon as it is safe to do so.”

The CM also announced plans to create an online portal to collect contact details of all students from Meghalaya studying abroad. This initiative aims to improve communication in emergencies. The proposal will be presented at the next cabinet meeting for approval.

“There will be an online portal where we urge every student from Meghalaya studying abroad to register and provide contact information. This will enable us to quickly access their details in emergencies,” he said.

Significant steps have been taken to provide assistance and facilitate evacuations in coordination with the Bangladesh High Commission, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka and Chittagong, the Landport Authority in Dawki, and the Exporters Association, he elaborated, adding that the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh has also shared additional emergency contact numbers.

A facilitation centre has been established at the Dawki border, staffed by a nodal officer, a senior police officer, an executive officer from the Landport Authority of India, and a health team including a doctor. The centre is equipped with an ambulance, medical supplies, and transportation facilities for evacuees.

An emergency helpline has been activated for parents and students seeking assistance. Senior IPS officer Abhijit Saptarshi has been appointed by the Indian Embassy in Bangladesh as the nodal officer overseeing evacuation efforts and providing security support. Contact information has been shared with students and parents for smooth communication.

The government assured that all necessary steps are being taken to ensure the safety and well-being of all students and that the situation is being closely monitored. “The Government of Meghalaya urges all students and parents to adhere to local advisories and prioritize safety. We are committed to your well-being and will continue to provide all possible assistance during these challenging times,” a government advisory stated.

The statement also noted that private institutions in Bangladesh where Indian students are enrolled have not been involved in the protests and are considered safe. Institutional heads have advised students to stay within their educational campuses and avoid venturing outside for their safety.