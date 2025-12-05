18-year-old raped, killed in Bikaner; two labourers absconding

Jaipur: Two labourers allegedly raped an 18-year-old woman on Thursday evening and threw her into a water tank in Rajasthan’s Bikaner when her mother arrived to save her, police said. Police said that the deceased’s mother prepared the tea inside the kitchen and asked her to serve it to the men sitting outside. (Representative photo)

“The two labourers were working in the field near the woman’s house. They had asked for some tea from her mother,” Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Bikaner’s Sridungargarh, Niket Pareek, said.

DSP Pareek said that although she refused them initially, later, the woman and her mother invited them for a cup of tea in view of the lowering temperature at night.

“A few moments later, her mother heard her crying for help. When she came out of her house, she saw the two men committing the crime,” DSP Pareek added.

The two men allegedly threw her into a nearby water tank and fled the spot when they saw her mother approaching.

“Upon hearing her mother shout, the locals arrived at the spot and recovered the woman from the tank. However, she was dead,” the DSP said.

Based on the complaint lodged by the deceased’s mother, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against the two accused under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“The accused are still absconding. We have formed teams to find them. The woman’s body was sent for an autopsy,” DSP Pareek said.