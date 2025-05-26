‘1BHK here is 1 lakh per month’: Netizens troll ‘SoBo’ as luxury sinks in Mumbai rains

As Mumbai “sinked” under heavy rainfall on Monday following the early onset of the southwest monsoon, netizens flooded social media with videos of submerged roads, swamped markets, and waterlogged vehicles — especially from posh “SoBo” or South Bombay. Several users posted more visuals from across SoBo, capturing the relentless rain and the city’s struggle to stay afloat.(X)

Some even posted clips of gaping potholes that had appeared across the city’s streets.

“1 BHK rent is 1 lakh/ month here, welcome to SoBo!” wrote one user on X, alongside a video showing rainwater gushing across roads in South Mumbai, with vehicles wading through the deluge.

In another clip, a man was seen floating on what appeared to be a makeshift raft amid stranded vehicles. The caption read: “Mumbaikars office jathe hue” (Mumbaikars while going to office).

Another user shared visuals of waterlogged Mumbai streets, where taxis crawled through submerged roads, highlighting the daily struggle of commuters. Taking a dig at the government, he wrote, “4th Largest Economy but water logging, pathetic roads and BMC issues alerts to stay safe home after everyone has left already for office. What’s the point of GDP? What’s the point of taxes?”

A separate video captured the Brabourne Stadium and the Cricket Club of India (CCI) completely waterlogged after the downpour that began late Sunday.

More clips showed knee-deep water in areas like Dadar and Colaba. One video featured a submerged bank, while another showed cars stuck in flooded streets. “Waterlogging in South Mumbai, specifically in areas such as Bhendi Bazar, Mohammad Ali Road, and near JJ Signal. The water has not yet receded,” the user wrote in a tweet shared in the morning.

Metro Line 3 between Acharya Atre Chowk and Worli suspended

Operations on Mumbai’s Metro Line 3 between Acharya Atre Chowk and Worli were suspended on Monday after heavy rainfall led to waterlogging at an underground station, officials said.

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) halted services after floodwater entered the newly constructed Acharya Atre Chowk underground station.

Viral videos on social media showed extensive flooding inside the station — from platforms and ticket counters to staircases and circulation zones. One clip showed rainwater leaking along the escalators, with the false ceiling collapsed and equipment scattered across the station. In other videos, muddy water was seen gushing down staircases and seeping through escalators, surrounding the access control systems.

The incident has sparked concerns over construction quality and the monsoon preparedness of the 33-km-long Colaba-BKC-Aarey (JVLR) underground metro corridor — Mumbai’s first fully underground metro line, which is still under phased construction.

Even by 7 pm, services from Acharya Atre Chowk remained suspended, with MMRC yet to confirm when operations would resume.