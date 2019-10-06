2 coaches of Lucknow-Anand Vihar train derail near Moradabad; no injuries reported

india

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 11:34 IST

Two coaches of the Lucknow-Anand Vihar Double Decker AC Express derailed near Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad on Sunday morning, Indian Railways officials said.

Officials said there has been no report of anyone being injured in the accident.

The Lucknow-Anand Vihar Double Decker AC Express derailed between Katghar and Moradabad stations, according to officials.

They added that the fifth and the eighth coaches derailed at the level crossing gate number 415 at around 10:15am.

The passengers will be shifted to the front portion of the train and train will be moved to Moradabad, they said.

A medical train is on the accident site and an Accident Relief Train (ART) has been sent.

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 11:33 IST