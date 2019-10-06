e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 06, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 06, 2019

2 coaches of Lucknow-Anand Vihar train derail near Moradabad; no injuries reported

The Lucknow-Anand Vihar Double Decker AC Express derailed between Katghar and Moradabad stations, according to officials.

india Updated: Oct 06, 2019 11:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
According to officials, the fifth and the eighth coaches of the Lucknow -Anand Vihar Double Decker AC Express derailed at the level crossing gate number 415 at around 10:15am on October 6, 2019.
According to officials, the fifth and the eighth coaches of the Lucknow -Anand Vihar Double Decker AC Express derailed at the level crossing gate number 415 at around 10:15am on October 6, 2019.(ANI / Twitter )
         

Two coaches of the Lucknow-Anand Vihar Double Decker AC Express derailed near Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad on Sunday morning, Indian Railways officials said.

Officials said there has been no report of anyone being injured in the accident.

The Lucknow-Anand Vihar Double Decker AC Express derailed between Katghar and Moradabad stations, according to officials.

They added that the fifth and the eighth coaches derailed at the level crossing gate number 415 at around 10:15am.

The passengers will be shifted to the front portion of the train and train will be moved to Moradabad, they said.

A medical train is on the accident site and an Accident Relief Train (ART) has been sent.

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 11:33 IST

tags
top news
2 months on, NC delegation meets Farooq, Omar Abdullah in Srinagar
2 months on, NC delegation meets Farooq, Omar Abdullah in Srinagar
Oct 06, 2019 13:16 IST
IND vs SA Live: Muthusamy, Piedt frustrate India with record stand
IND vs SA Live: Muthusamy, Piedt frustrate India with record stand
Oct 06, 2019 13:14 IST
Air chief to award citations to IAF Squadrons, Signal Unit for Balakot ops
Air chief to award citations to IAF Squadrons, Signal Unit for Balakot ops
Oct 06, 2019 12:35 IST
Kerala woman killed 6 of family with cyanide-laced food over 14 yrs : Cops
Kerala woman killed 6 of family with cyanide-laced food over 14 yrs : Cops
Oct 06, 2019 09:13 IST
‘Unemployed, already married’: Delhi man poses as scientist to marry again
‘Unemployed, already married’: Delhi man poses as scientist to marry again
Oct 06, 2019 07:41 IST
Warm welcome, claps for Isro chief K Sivan on flight. Twitter applauds too
Warm welcome, claps for Isro chief K Sivan on flight. Twitter applauds too
Oct 06, 2019 11:44 IST
‘Pagle, ab rulaega kya’: Harbhajan’s special message for Rohit Sharma
‘Pagle, ab rulaega kya’: Harbhajan’s special message for Rohit Sharma
Oct 06, 2019 08:18 IST
Quitting force due to harassment, says jawan captured by Pak; Army rejects charge
Quitting force due to harassment, says jawan captured by Pak; Army rejects charge
Oct 06, 2019 08:50 IST
trending topics
India vs South AfricaMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2019Ashok TanwarWar box office collectionBigg Boss 13RBIBigg Boss 13 Day 4 Written UpdateSwachh BharatSamsung Galaxy FoldTejas ExpressNavratri Day 6
don't miss
latest news
India News