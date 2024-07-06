2 members of Parthi gang held in Hyderabad after brief encounter

On Friday morning, Telangana’s Nalgonda police opened fire in the air before apprehending two highway robbers of the notorious Parthi gang of Maharashtra. The arrests occurred on the outer ring road on the outskirts of Hyderabad, the police said. The gang, hailing from Indapur of Maharashtra, were operating in Telangana for over a month (File photo)

The incident took place at Pedda Amberpet within the jurisdiction of Rachakonda police commissionerate, at around 9am. The gang of around six persons, armed with stones, knives, and other sharp weapons, tried to attack the police personnel belonging to the central crime station, Nalgonda, besides the Abdullapurmet police of Rachakonda, forcing the police to open a couple of rounds in the air.

“While two of them were apprehended, other gang members managed to escape,” Nalgonda Superintendent of police (SP) Sharad Chandra Pawar told reporters, adding that the detained gang members were being questioned.

He said the gang, hailing from Indapur of Maharashtra, were operating in Telangana for over a month. “They indulged in eight robberies on Hyderabad-Vijayawada national highway. They would target vehicles passing on the service road of the highways in the state and rob the travelers of their valuables,” the SP said.

Following these incidents, the Nalgonda police formed special teams to track the movements of the Parthi gang. On Friday morning, the Nalgonda CCS police found the members of the gang and chased them. When the robbers entered the jurisdiction of Rachakonda police, the Nalgonda police alerted their counterparts.

“At the Pedda amberpet area closer to the outer ring road, the police personnel of Nalgonda and Abdullapurmet attempted to apprehend them. When the gang members revolted and tried to attack the cops, the latter opened fire in the air to nab them,” the SP said.

On June 10, the Parthi gang members waylaid a family traveling in the car at Chityal on Nalgonda highway and attacked two persons before decamping with eight tolas of gold and cash.