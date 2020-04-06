2 more Covid-19 deaths in Andhra Pradesh; total cases reach 266

india

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 13:33 IST

Two more deaths were reported in Andhra Pradesh due to coronavirus disease Covid-19 on Monday, taking the overall toll in the state to three, an official bulletin said.

The total number of Covid-19 positive cases in the state rose to 266 after 14 more cases were reported from Sunday night till 9 am on Monday, said the bulletin.

Five patients have so far recovered - one each in East Godavari, Krishna, Nellore, Prakasam and Visakhapatnam. If three deaths and five cases of recovery are added, the cumulative number of Covid-19 positive cases in Andhra Pradesh reach 274.

Kurnool recorded the maximum number of 56 cases, followed by 34 in Nellore, 32 in Guntur, 28 in Krishna, 23 each in Kadapa and Prakasam, 20 in Visakhapatnam, 17 in Chittoor, 16 in West Godavari, 11 in East Godavari and six in Anantapur districts.

Out of the two people who died, one was from Anantapur. The 64-year-old man came in contact with his kin having travel history to Mecca. He was admitted to government hospital in Anantapur on April 1 with serious complications and he died on April 4. However, the test results were announced on Monday, indicating that he succumbed to Covid-19.

Another death was that of 55-year-old man from Machilipatnam in Krishna district, who got admitted to the government hospital on April 4 with symptoms of asthma and bronchitis. He died on the same night and his sample test revealed that he was suffering from Covid-19.

“The patient reportedly travelled to Berhampur in Odisha in February and also Vijayawada in March on business purposes. It is not known where he contracted the disease,” the bulletin said.

Andhra Pradesh recorded a surge in number of infected people with 60 people Covid-19 positive cases on Sunday - 36 were reported between Saturday night to 10 am on Sunday morning and another 24 cases till Sunday evening.

Of the total number of positive cases recorded till now, 235 patients are those who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat meeting in New Delhi’s Nizamuddin area last month and their direct contacts, the bulletin said.

The government has so far disclosed the details, like age, gender and district, of as many as 190 patients who had connections with Jamaat attendees and said details of others would be disclosed in due course.