6 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Kerala, 48 infected in India so far

6 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Kerala, 48 infected in India so far

Kerala CM held a press conference asking people to avoid mass gathering.

india Updated: Mar 10, 2020 13:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram/New Delhi
Kerala reports 2 new coronavirus cases, taking the numbers of affected in state to 12.
Kerala reports 2 new coronavirus cases, taking the numbers of affected in state to 12. (PTI)
         

Kerala has reported six fresh cases of coronavirus in the state on Tuesday. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan while speaking to the press informed that the samples of the fresh cases were sent to the virology centre in Alappuzha and have tested positive for covid-19.

Kerala has reported 12 cases of coronavirus out of which three patients were cured earlier. Twelve other patients are currently under strict medical supervision in Kochi and Kottayam.

In his press conference, Kerala CM Vijayan also said that all public functions, festivals and weddings where large number of people converge should be deferred. He also requested people to conduct rituals but to keep them limited at home.

The chief minister also suggested that devotees avoid visiting the Sabarimala shrine. Government has also asked cinema halls to close down their shutters to avoid contamination.

